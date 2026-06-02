What Was Eternal Values Leader Frederick von Mierers' Cause of Death? According to his teachings, he had been sent to Earth to help guide humanity into a new era of enlightenment. By Alisan Duran Published June 2 2026, 1:26 p.m. ET Source: Courtesy of HBO

HBO's Bring Me the Beauties: A Model Cult is introducing viewers to one of the most unusual cult stories of the 1980s. The three-part documentary follows former supermodel Hoyt Richards and his involvement with Eternal Values, a spiritual movement led by the enigmatic Frederick von Mierers.

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Over the years, the group's teachings attracted a devoted following, including models, professionals, and wealthy socialites. As viewers learn more about the organization's controversial history, many have questions about the life and death of its founder.

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Eternal Values Frederick von Mierers cause of death was AIDS-related complications.

According to multiple reports, von Mierers died on Feb. 4, 1990, from AIDS-related complications. He was 43 years old. The leader of Eternal Values reportedly spent his final days bedridden at the group's compound in North Carolina. While von Mierers closely guarded details about his personal life, members of the organization were allegedly unaware of his diagnosis. Reports indicate that only his assistant, Paul Hinton, knew about his condition before his death.

The new HBO documentary explores how much secrecy surrounded von Mierers during his lifetime. According to accounts featured in the series, some followers later speculated that he had been murdered. However, those claims were never confirmed. Even after his death, Eternal Values continued operating for nearly another decade. The organization ultimately dissolved in 1999, the same year followers had been told a UFO would rescue a select group of believers before a predicted global catastrophe.

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Who was Frederick von Mierers and what was Eternal Values?

Born Freddy Miers in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Dec. 25, 1946, von Mierers reinvented himself as a Manhattan socialite and astrologer after briefly working as a model during the 1960s. Over time, he developed a following by blending astrology, New Age spirituality, Eastern philosophies, and apocalyptic predictions. Von Mierers eventually claimed he was an extraterrestrial "walk-in" from Arcturus, a star located in the constellation Boötes.

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According to his teachings, he had been sent to Earth to help guide humanity into a new era of enlightenment. Followers were told they belonged to a select group that would survive the end of the world and be rescued by a UFO. The movement gained attention through radio appearances, public-access television programs, and word-of-mouth recruitment. Von Mierers often targeted successful, attractive, and ambitious young people, including aspiring models.

Source: Courtesy of HBO Hoyt Richards

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One of his most notable followers was Hoyt Richards, who later became one of the highest-paid male models in the world. Hoyt has alleged that he lost millions of dollars while involved with the organization and now works as an exit counselor helping others leave high-control groups.