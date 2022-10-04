Who Are Eugene Lee Yang's Parents? What to Know About the Try Guy's Family

Eugene's father, Jae Yang, and mother, Min-Young, divorced when Eugene was 13, per Paper magazine. However, he told the outlet that he credits their separation with helping them go on to become "way more open-minded."

Sadly, though, Eugene‘s father passed away in August 2020.

"Original. Inimitable. Unforgettable. I wish I had the chance to say goodbye, because I would tell you that I’m so honored and proud to have been your son," Eugene wrote in an Instagram post about his beloved father.

It's clear the two had a wonderful relationship over the years. His dad appeared on the Try Guys' YouTube channel before, and Eugene has often posted about him on social media. For his father's 70th birthday in 2015, Eugene posted on Facebook to wish happy birthday "to the greatest man in the world ... my dad."