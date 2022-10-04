Who Are Eugene Lee Yang's Parents? What to Know About the Try Guy's Family
Following a successful run with BuzzFeed, comedy group the Try Guys — consisting of Eugene Lee Yang, Keith Habersberger, Zach Kornfeld, and (up until recently) Ned Fulmer — launched their own YouTube channel in May 2018 and have gone on to expand their brand to new heights.
Naturally, fans are curious to know more about the individual guys. On that note, what is there to know about Eugene Lee Yang and his family?
When it comes to fighting for equality, human rights, and the LGBTQ community, Eugene knows how to speak up for what he cares about. There’s a reason so many people are interested in Eugene's life. After all, he has more than 2.4 million followers on Instagram these days.
So, who are Eugene's parents? Here’s what fans should know about his family.
Who are Eugene Lee Yang's parents?
Eugene's father, Jae Yang, and mother, Min-Young, divorced when Eugene was 13, per Paper magazine. However, he told the outlet that he credits their separation with helping them go on to become "way more open-minded."
Sadly, though, Eugene‘s father passed away in August 2020.
"Original. Inimitable. Unforgettable. I wish I had the chance to say goodbye, because I would tell you that I’m so honored and proud to have been your son," Eugene wrote in an Instagram post about his beloved father.
It's clear the two had a wonderful relationship over the years. His dad appeared on the Try Guys' YouTube channel before, and Eugene has often posted about him on social media. For his father's 70th birthday in 2015, Eugene posted on Facebook to wish happy birthday "to the greatest man in the world ... my dad."
On Thanksgiving in 2021, Eugene took to Twitter to post a playful conversation he shared with his mother, Min-Young, and his sisters about plans for the future.
The tweet said, “My sister: Do you want to remarry?
Mom: No, NEVER.
Me: What do you want?
Mom: [Pause] Maybe I find the gay friends.
Me and my sisters: ***SHOCKED***
Mom: I learn they are much smarter and funnier and better than husband!
Me and my sisters: [Crying emojis and laughing emojis.]”
Eugene Lee Yang often features his mom, Min-Young, on his social media pages.
Eugene is also incredibly close with his mother. She has appeared on YouTube with him, he tweets about her often, and he posts about her on Instagram. For Mother’s Day in 2021, he shared an affectionate photo embracing his mother with a heartfelt caption.
It said, “Happy Mother’s Day, mom. We’ve been through so much hardship and heartbreak over the past year, yet you continue to amaze me with your resilience and radiance. You’re the strongest person I know and I’m so proud to be your son.”
In 2020, he tweeted a description of his mother's journey in accepting her son's sexuality — to the point where she became comfortable enough to start asking him about sexual positions!
"Anyway, just thought I’d share that it took my conservative, Christian, Korean mother over 30 years to get to this conversation, so it’s possible for those who love you to grow with your gay journey," he noted.
"Beautiful! It's called progress," one fan replied.
"I love your mom," wrote another.