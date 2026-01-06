Eurasia Group's Top Risks Report For 2026 Puts Donald Trump in the No. 1 Spot Ian Bremmer is the president and founder of Eurasia Group. By Niko Mann Published Jan. 6 2026, 1:59 p.m. ET Source: eurasiagroup

Eurasia Group is one of the world's top risk research and consulting firms, and the group named U.S. political revolution and Donald Trump in the No. 1 spot for its 2026 report. The company was founded by Ian Bremmer back in 1998 to provide insights into global trends, political landscapes, and eopolitical developments for businesses, investors, and governments to help them comprehend how politics impacts markets.

The Eurasia Group also launched GZERO Media in 2017 to help global audiences make sense of today's world and "to enlighten and entertain a global audience." The 2026 Top Risks report specifically named Trump and his presidency as a revolution.

Eurasia Group's 2026 Top Risks Report puts Donald Trump and "Trumpism" in No. 1 spot.

"Among 2024 voters who said democracy mattered to their decision, a majority chose Trump," reads the report. "Not because they saw him as a champion of democratic values, but because they believed the system was already broken and wanted someone who would disrupt it. 'Trumpism' is structural, and at this most fundamental level, Trump’s supporters are getting what they asked for."

The report also noted that the twice-impeached president is the leader of a revolution happening in the country. "The United States is experiencing a political revolution," reads the report. "President Donald Trump’s attempt to systematically dismantle the checks on his power, capture the machinery of government, and weaponize it against his enemies." The report also noted that the country was warned about the "Rule of Don."

The 2026 Risks Report also noted that Congress can't check Trump because he doesn't bother to follow the law. "Congress couldn’t fully check a president who has proven willing to bypass it entirely," the report reads. "Though such a result would further raise the odds the revolution fails by adding friction and signaling that resistance is popular, legitimate, and viable." Trump conducted a military operation without the approval of Congress that captured the president of Venezuela and his wife.

Nicolás Maduro was captured by the U.S. military on Jan. 3, 2025, in Caracas, Venezuela. Trump claims the Venezuelan leader is a narco-terrorist who collaborates with Colombian and Mexican drug cartels to bring cocaine into the country. Maduro has denied the crimes, and the international community widely condemned Trump's mission known as Operation Absolute Resolve.

"For over 25 years, leaders of Venezuela have abused their positions of public trust and corrupted once-legitimate institutions to import tons of cocaine into the United States," reads the indictment. Trump also told CBS News that invading Colombia as well wasn't out of the question. On Jan. 5, Trump said Colombia's leader, President Gustavo Petro, is "a very sick man," and after he was asked if he would order a military operation in Colombia, he replied, "Sounds good to me."