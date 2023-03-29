Why Was Leonard Cohen's "Everybody Knows" Featured in 'Ted Lasso'?

Ever since it first premiered in 2020, Ted Lasso has become the biggest show on Apple TV Plus. The Jason Sudeikis-led series sees the actor take on the role of a football coach who is tasked with coaching an English Premier League soccer team. Between dealing with the struggles of acclimating to a sport Ted doesn't know and the troubles he faces in his personal life, Ted Lasso is relatable, funny, and a downright good watch in every regard.

Things have continued with that same momentum in Season 3, delivering all that fans have come to know and love about the show. In Episode 3 of Season 3, the song "Everybody Knows" plays. The Leonard Cohen track is much older than the show it was featured on, so why use it? Furthermore, what does the song mean? Keep reading for a breakdown.

Source: Apple TV Plus

What is the meaning of "Everybody Knows"? It can be heard at the end of an episode of 'Ted Lasso.'

If you're the type who sticks around for the credits when watching a show or movie, your ears likely pricked up when you heard the 1988 synth-pop track "Everybody Knows" by Leonard Cohen. The song's placement within this particular show makes complete sense when you consider the lyrical composition and tone.

Fans of Ted Lasso are aware that Ted's entire role within the show has been an uphill battle. He has been fighting for respect within the world of soccer throughout the show. On top of that, viewers watched as Ted's marriage to Michelle dissolved in real-time. With all of these factors at play, it's clear why a song as openly pessimistic as "Everybody Knows" was selected to close an episode out.

The song directly references the AIDS crisis of the 1980s, social problems, relationship strife, and religious issues. Lyrics such as "Everybody knows that the dice are loaded / Everybody rolls with their fingers crossed / Everybody knows the war is over / Everybody knows the good guys lost," provide an ominous tone of what's to come in future episodes of Ted Lasso.

On the relationship front, Leonard sings of infidelity. His lyrics include, "And everybody knows that you love me baby / Everybody knows that you really do / Everybody knows that you've been faithful / Ah, give or take a night or two / Everybody knows you've been discreet / But there were so many people you just had to meet / Without your clothes." Although the situation isn't verbatim what occurred between Ted and Michelle, it is poignant given how prevalent marriage issues are within the show.