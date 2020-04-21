27 Evil Landlords Who Are Showing Their True Colors During the Pandemic

The global COVID-19 pandemic has led to shelter-at-home orders in countries all over the world. Millions of people are out of jobs and unable to find work. The economy has all but come to a halt. But there are still renters everywhere who are on the hook for monthly payments to their landlords.

Sure, there have been a few heartwarming stories of understanding landlords who have waived their tenants' rent, but the majority of landlords seem to be expecting rent to be paid on time no matter the sudden change in people's financial situations. In fact, some are going further than that, sending condescending memos to their tenants or even checking to see if they've received their stimulus check (a crime!) to insist that they can afford their rent this month. Below are 25 landlords who, quite frankly, belong in jail for their behavior!