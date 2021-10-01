A Toddler on TikTok Has Gone Viral After Reacting Badly to His Siblings Leaving

The popular TikTok channel Beleaf N' Family posted the video, and it seems that family patriarch Glen Henry was the one behind the camera. The video was captioned "Uncle Baby finna need therapy," and has already received almost 40 million views on the platform. In the video, Glen says goodbye to one of his older children as they head off to school, and films his two-year-old toddler's reaction.

At first, the toddler just stands there, looking mopey and upset about his sibling's departure. Then, Glen says "all right, this is hands down the most emotional baby I have ever seen in my life." Glen continues by saying that this is his toddler's honest reaction to his siblings leaving. Then, his toddler starts look angry and begins waving his hands around in the air before smacking himself several times.

“He’s not just upset; he’s upset that he’s upset,” Glen explains. "So, what exactly does he do? He gives himself a slap across the face. This is an external manifestation of his internal feelings."

Glen also provided one additional explanation. “People ask me why I didn’t laugh," Glen said. "Because I was frightened. This is the origin story of a nefarious villain.” His toddler gives a devilish grin to the camera at the end of the video that seems to confirm his claim.