Reed Horstmann Talks About His Character Stick on 'The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia'

The new Netflix original The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia promises to be a good one, centering around the "world's only 15-and-a-half-year-old robotics genius engineer and rocket scientist" Ashley Garcia. She's got two Ph.Ds and moved into her uncle's house to start making robots for NASA.

But being a 15-year-old who's already gone to college means Ashley has missed out on a lot of the typical high school experience she should have had, and her good friend, Brooke, decides to help Ashley catch up on what she missed out on.

Ahead of the show's premiere, we sat down with Reed Horstmann, who plays Ashley's friend and football equipment manager Stick on the show, to talk about his role.