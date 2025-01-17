Interested In the Application for 'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition'? This Is How to Apply 'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition' aims to help those in need, and the application process is just a click away — with one caveat. By Ivy Griffith Published Jan. 17 2025, 2:07 p.m. ET Source: ABC

In the world of home renovation, the fanciest upgrades are usually limited to the people with the most means. If you want that fancy cup-washing upgrade to your sink, shiplap throughout your living room, a landscaped yard, and new flooring, you should probably have a good bit of money stashed by to make it happen, although DIY-ers have an advantage.

But there are a few renovation shows that bring luxury and life-changing upgrades to people who can't afford them. Enter: Extreme Makeover: Home Edition. The ABC series formerly belonged to HGTV but was revived in 2025 with the intent of bringing back the feel-good vibes of community renovation from the early 2000s. If you're a person who has contributed to your community, and you're in need of a home overhaul, this is how to find the application.

Here's how to find that 'Extreme Makeover Home Edition' application.

It's the dream for many: Someone swoops in from nowhere to deliver unto you a home. Not just any home, but a beautiful, fully updated, customized home to meet your family's needs. This dream increases in urgency for families who have ill family members, or extraordinary financial distress. Extreme Makeover: Home Edition is the kind of show that marries need with dreams that come true.

If you think you might be the perfect candidate for the show, there's an easy way to apply. The link to the application is here. But there's one little caveat: The window to apply closes on occasion.

It seems likely that they will re-open it during certain times of the year for as long as the series is renewed, so keep checking back and stay on top of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition news to ensure you don't miss your chance.

'Extreme Makeover Home Edition' is aggressively good in a world that needs some positivity.

While you wait for your chance, let's revisit what exactly Extreme Makeover: Home Edition means for communities and the world as a whole. In the 2000's, there were ample shows focused on bringing community effort to those in need and addressing housing crises.

As the years passed, some of those shows seemed to fall out of favor. Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, for instance, was canceled in 2012. Before the show's first run ended, they helped over 200 homes across nine seasons. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series was only supposed to be a 13-episode special. But the overwhelmingly positive response led them to renew it for another eight seasons. And now, it's back.

The show comes just as the world feels more divided than ever to many. With politics starkly dividing the United States into at least two camps, and world events coming home to roost in people's homes through ever-present news coverage, feel-good shows like Extreme Makeover do more than help the people whose homes they renovate. They help the people watching, as well.