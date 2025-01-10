'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition' Is Back With a Revival, Filming in These Locations 'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition' goes right for the feels, and it's bringing that gut-punch back in 2025. By Ivy Griffith Published Jan. 10 2025, 9:12 a.m. ET Source: ABC

There was a time in the halcyon days of the late '90s and early 2000s when shows came on television that left people feeling good. Some of them were obviously staged, and others seemed more authentic. But it was a time when Hollywood really wanted to portray a theme of togetherness and community. Nowhere is this more evident than in the "feel-good" home renovation shows of the time. Shows such as Trading Spaces and While You Were Out featured teams helping people upgrade their homes in fun and often chaotic ways.

But there was one show that really went right for the feels: Extreme Makeover: Home Edition. The series found people deserving and in need of help and completely overhauled their living spaces. Apparently, 2025 is the year when we all need some feel-good shows, and Extreme Makeover: Home Edition has answered the call with an exciting revival. Here's what we know about the locations where the show's reboot was filmed.

Here's what we know about the 'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition' revival's filming locations.

Now that Extreme Makeover: Home Edition is back, they're back to doing what they do best: helping people. The series re-launched on Jan. 2, 2025, and brought with it all the big feelings and tear-jerking moments of the show's past. Not to mention the breathtaking new bedrooms, living rooms, and exteriors.

A behemoth of a renovation show, the show's revival guts a home inside and out and provides a new space for the home's deserving occupants. For Episode 2, viewers are taking a trip down to a Lakeland, Fa.-area home in Auburndale.

This central Florida home is the stomping ground of the Hutson family. They've faced major challenges and were in desperate need of a safe, clean, functional space to heal in. Enter: the team, led by hosts Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin.

Episode 1 took place in Texas, and the season will be all over the map.

It was clear as soon as Episode 1 dropped of the reboot, that Extreme Makeover was back in a big way. ABC promised, "Like the original series, this reimagining will showcase heartwarming stories, inspired volunteers, and mind-blowing builds for deserving families who give back to their communities."

For the first episode, a widowed Austin, Texas, woman named Gail Warren receives help from the team after she described feeling as though her late husband, Reverend Fred Warren Jr., inspired her to reach out from beyond.

She explained in the episode, “It was as if my husband was like, ‘I need you to apply, I need you to apply, I need you to apply.’ It was just a strong push." And that push led to beautiful things for the grieving woman and her family.

