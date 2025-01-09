Clea Shearer Built a Fruitful Net Worth by Making Thousands of Homes Prettier Clea and her The Home Edit partner, Joanna Teplin, are co-hosts of 'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.' By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jan. 9 2025, 3:36 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Cathartic TV is back in 2025! Well, really, it never left. However, in an age of revolving reboots providing nostalgic feels, many TV favorites are coming back with fresh makeovers. Extreme makeovers, even. OK, enough with the puns. In January 2025, ABC's Extreme Makeover: Home Edition returns to make TV fans cry and root for a deserving individual or family as they see their stunning home for the first time. If you were under a rock (or not even born) during the first run, you're in for a treat!

Sadly, those who remember Extreme Makeover: Home Edition won't hear the familiar sounds of Ty Pennington and his airhorn during the new episodes. The 2025 reboot stars home decor powerhouse duo Clea Shearer and Joanne Teplin of The Home Edit. After years of sharing their skills in making homes worldwide a little brighter and a lot tidier, the friends are ready to share their expertise with many deserving people.

Clea herself has endured many ups and downs leading her to the success she has today. Here's where her net worth stands amid her success.

What is Clea Shearer's net worth?

Clea's net worth, as of this writing, is $4 million. However, the amount doesn't include the undisclosed amount she earned when she and Joanna agreed to Extreme Makeover: Home Edition. The $4 million represents the money Clea earned from creating The Home Edit with Joanna, her business partner since 2015.

After meeting through a mutual friend, Clea and Joanna created The Home Edit the day they met. Their business gained traction after they designed actor Christina Applegate's home in exchange for her posting their work on her Instagram account. By 2018, business was booming, and Clea and Joanna had landed their first reality home improvement show on DirectTV, Master the Mess. Then, in 2020, they starred on their Netflix show, Get Organized with The Home Edit.

In addition to their TV opportunities, Clea and Joanna have partnered with Walmart to create products for The Home Edit. In February 2022, their stock grew after Reese Witherspoon's media company, Hello Sunshine, acquired the brand. Throughout her career, Clea's finances sparked her fans' attention. In 2023, she and her husband, John Shearer, listed their Nashville home for $4.4 million. Clea shared on Instagram in August 2023 that she sold their 5,742-square-foot abode to make space for another home they built in Nashville.

Clea Shearer Co-founder of The Home Edit, Home Makeover Expert, Book Author, TV Show Host, 'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition' host Net worth: $4 Million Clea Shearer a co-founder of The Home Edit alongside her business partner, Joanna Teplin. Clea has been involved in several TV projects through The Home Edit, including co-hosting Extreme Makeover: Home Edition with Joanna. Birth Date: February 1st, 1982. Birth Place: Los Angeles, California University: Parsons School of Design Marriages: John Shearer (m. 2008) Children: 3

Clea Shearer began hosting 'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition' after battling stage 2 breast cancer.

Clea's home decorating coins allow her to delve further into the business she loves. Since The Home Edit took off, she and Joanna's fans have become invested in their career growth and personal lives. In 2022, several days after she and Joanna announced their Hello Sunshine acquisition and their first magazine for The Home Edit, Clea found a lump on her breast. Soon after feeling the lump, she had an emergency biopsy and was diagnosed with stage 2 invasive mammary carcinoma.

In November 2022, Clea announced on The Tamron Hall Show that she was officially cancer-free after undergoing multiple rounds of chemotherapy and a double mastectomy. However, she shared in June 2024 that her journey was ongoing and shared on Instagram that she removed her ovaries to reduce the risk of her cancer recurring.