Is 'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition' Real? The Secrets Behind the Show Lead Designer Kim Lewis reveals the truth: The houses on 'Extreme Makeover' aren't fully built in just seven days. By Amy Coleman Published Jan. 16 2025, 3:39 p.m. ET

Renovating a whole house in just a week? For most of us, that’s barely enough time to pick a paint color or argue about where to put the couch. But on Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, teams of designers and contractors make it look not only possible but downright magical.

While fans have loved the show’s heartwarming transformations, others have questioned how real the process actually is. And with a reboot breathing new life into the series, the buzz and the scrutiny around this fan-favorite show is stronger than ever. So, what’s the truth behind the jaw-dropping reveals? Is Extreme Makeover: Home Edition real?

Source: ABC

So, is 'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition' real?

The transformations? Real. The timeline? Mostly. The drama? Oh, absolutely. Extreme Makeover: Home Edition blends genuine efforts with a little TV magic to pull off jaw-dropping renovations in record time. While the show has faced its share of controversy, it’s hard to deny the emotional impact of watching deserving families see their dream homes come to life.

Does ‘Extreme Makeover: Home Edition’ really take a week?

Yes and no. On the surface, the answer is yes — renovations are completed in just seven days. But don’t let that fool you into thinking it’s smooth sailing. Behind the scenes, a Herculean effort goes into pulling off these makeovers. Crews work around the clock, with hundreds of volunteers pitching in to meet the tight deadline.

Some workers have admitted to pulling back-to-back shifts to meet the 106-hour Certificate of Occupancy goal and have everything picture-perfect by reveal day, as reported by Project Manager Mark Clement, who shared an in-depth behind-the-scenes look at the process.

In 2023, Lead Designer Kim Lewis revealed some juicy details to House Beautiful. In the interview, Kim said, “People never really believed that [the homes were] actually built in seven days, because that's what we said on the show. But that was not true. They were actually being built in five days.” Each home had weeks of prep before the episode was underway. Every detail possible is locked in weeks ahead of time. It’s like an unstoppable force fueled by coffee, adrenaline, and TV magic.

How do they keep the makeovers and renovation process so perfect — and what’s the catch?

Let’s be real: It’s not always as perfect as it looks on TV. While the transformations are very real, families have reported some challenges after the cameras stop rolling. Maintaining these extravagant homes, often significantly larger than the original, can be expensive, and some recipients have struggled with upkeep costs.

Source: ABC Designer Arianne Bellizaire showing a finished bedroom makeover on 'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition'

Past controversies have also put the show under the microscope. In some cases, families claimed they faced financial difficulties after receiving their new homes. Others said the intense filming was too much. While the show’s producers have always defended their efforts, these stories have left some fans wondering if the process is as uplifting as it seems. In 2010, The Wall Street Journal reported the show realized there were some issues and decided to "scale back" their massive builds.

Years ago, one person took to Reddit claiming to be part of a family that was featured on the show. Their evidence and story are pretty convincing, but you can decide for yourself. In the comments of that post was someone who claimed to be a neighbor of a different family that was featured on the show.

His comment suggests the show doesn’t create a financial problem for the family: “Property taxes stay the same; there's some kind of loophole where if you build the structure in less than a certain amount of time it is considered routine maintenance and you don't have to reassess the property value.”

After the original series ended in 2012, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition returned in 2020 with a fresh coat of paint. Hosted by Jesse Tyler Ferguson from Modern Family, the reboot kept the heartwarming format while updating the style for a new generation.

The revival sparked new interest in the show but also reignited debates about its authenticity and impact on families. Fans couldn’t help but wonder if the magic formula was the same — and if the controversies of the past were truly behind them.

Source: ABC

Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin from The Home Edit joined the show in 2025 in an effort to add even more functionality to the makeovers. According to People, the show brought on construction company Taylor Morrison to make sure the homes are affordable and manageable. Additionally, the construction company gives each family a lump sum of money after the show to help them with the transition.