The Home Edit's Clea Shearer's Health Is Thriving Since Stage 2 Breast Cancer Diagnosis The 'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition' co-host was diagnosed with stage 2 invasive mammary carcinoma in March 2022. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jan. 9 2025, 5:04 p.m. ET

Since 2015, Clea Shearer and her business partner, Joanna Teplin, have been the faces behind the home organization company, The Home Edit. The company the Nashville, Tenn. residents built after a chance meeting is now a multi-million dollar company. It has allowed the duo home experts to share their skills on reality TV. On Jan. 2, 2025, Clea and Joanna took their co-hosting skills to ABC for the Extreme Makeover: Home Edition reboot.

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition was one way for Clea to give back by building a home in 96 hours for a family needing one. And while her net worth shows that she hasn't struggled financially in many years, she has been candid about her health since being diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer in 2022. Clea has brought her fans through her health battles and updated them on her diagnosis every step of the way through her platforms. Here's what Clea has recently said about her health.

Clea Shearer's health update: How is she doing now?

Clea took to Instagram to share her breast cancer battle early into her diagnosis. In March 2022, she revealed on Instagram that she had been diagnosed with stage 2 invasive mammary carcinoma, an early-stage hormone receptor-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer with a high chance of reoccurrence. After receiving her diagnosis on March 8, 2022, Clea underwent a double mastectomy one month later.

She then endured chemotherapy and radiation and, in November 2022, was declared cancer-free. Since then, Clea has continued treating the disease with infusion therapy and had her ovaries removed in June 2024. She also began taking Verzenio, a drug that is reported to keep cancer at bay. However, Clea remains transparent about her battle not being over yet. In November 2024, she shared that she had her final reconstruction surgery, her seventh one in two years.

"This process has been such a journey from them to now," Clea wrote under a photo of her in the hospital. "It began with my double mastectomy, then surgery for necrosis a week later, surgery for my chemo port, two reconstruction surgeries, removal of my ovaries and fallopian tubes, and now to finalize my reconstruction. I’m hoping and praying that this will be it (at least for a long while)! Fingers crossed!"

Clea Shearer has embraced the physical changes that came after her breast cancer diagnosis.

Clea's cancer journey is one she will continue to discuss as she continues finding out new parts of herself amid the breast cancer diagnosis. In a December 2024 interview on The Today Show, she confirmed she had reached her second year of cancer-free and was "feeling really motivated to keep my health going in the right direction."

Part of how Clea keeps herself in good spirits is by embracing the woman she is now and not who she was. In July 2023, she addressed comments that were made about how her hair changed after her diagnosis. Clea shared via Instagram that she had no plans on changing her hair and had embraced the change, as it was a testament of her fearless journey.

"I don’t mind my hair being a conversation topic, but it’s interesting that the conversation just started happening now," Clea wrote. "I suppose when I was going through chemo and had NO hair, I was recognizable in a different way. And no one asked questions because it was obvious I didn’t have a choice. But now people ARE asking questions. Asking whether I like it, if I’ll change it, if I’ll dye it…. The answer is I do, and I won’t."