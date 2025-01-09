‘Extreme Makeover: Home Edition’ Has Likely Boosted Joanna Teplin’s Net Worth The Home Edit co-founder makes a comfortable living by brightening up homes worldwide. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jan. 9 2025, 5:58 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

When ABC decided to reboot its hit series Extreme Makeover: Home Edition for a second time, the network needed trusting yet charismatic hosts to help a new group of families move into their dream homes after ongoing or sudden turmoil. Enter Joanna Teplin and Clea Shearer of The Home Edit. Joanna and Clea's home organization expertise has turned the BFFs into household names.

Through their knack for creating clean and attention-grabbing aesthetics, they've created a profitable business and have expanded into television projects, all while seemingly remaining down-to-earth. And fortunately for their fans, their business is only continuing to boom a decade later and counting, as they have launched several projects with The Home Edit name attached. Keep reading as we unpack Joanna's net worth.



What is Joanna Teplin's net worth?

Joanna has amassed an impressive net worth as one-half of The Home Edit. In 2022, her net worth was estimated to be $2 million. However, the number changed after Joanna and Clea sold their company to Reese Witherspoon's media company, Hello Sunshine. According to Variety, Reese acquired the brand for $900 million.

Since The Home Edit's acquisition, Clea and Joanna have continued expanding their business, and, in tandem, boosting their net worth. In January 2025, the friends launched their first children's book, The Rainbow Cleanup. Their signature rainbow office inspired the book and encourages children and the grown ups who raise them to "see the fun and magic in tidying up."

In addition to their children's book, Clea and Joanna have a Netflix show, Get Organized with The Home Edit, where they share the ins and outs of their business. However, it's unclear if they plan on co-hosting the show and Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, since the former show hasn't aired new episodes since April 2022. We're also not sure how much Clea and Joanna each earn for their hosting gig, though their predecessor, Ty Pennington, earned $75,000 an episode, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Joanna Teplin Home Edit Founder, Home Makeover Expert, Book Author, TV Show Host Net worth: Approx. $2 million Joanna Teplin is the co-founder of The Home Edit with Clea Shearer. She and Clea also host Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, which debuted in January 2025. Birth Date: Aug. 20, 1979 Birth Place: Chapel Hill, N.C. Education: UC Santa Barbara Marriages: Jeremy Rubin Children: 2

Joanna Teplin called continuing the 'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition' legacy a "privilege."

Joanna and Clea don't take their work lightly, as fans have seen on Extreme Makeover: Home Edition. The series debuted on Jan. 2, 2025, and stars the duo alongside interior designer Ariana Bellizaire and constructor Wendell Holland. Like past Extreme Makeover: Home Edition episodes, Clea and Joanna's team help families searching for better circumstances find a new beginning. It's something Joanna said she doesn't take lightly as one of the reboot's new faces.