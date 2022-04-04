Joanna Teplin Has an Unmatched Headband Game — What Are Her Favorite Brands?By Leila Kozma
Apr. 4 2022, Published 12:56 p.m. ET
Season 2 of Get Organized With the Home Edit arrived on Netflix on April 1, 2022.
Starring A-listers like Drew Barrymore, Chris Pratt, and Kevin Hart, the latest episodes capture incredible home transformations orchestrated by the energetic and immensely charismatic hosts, Joanna Teplin and Clea Shearer.
But the real stars of Get Organized With the Home Edit — as a growing number of fans would argue — are Joanna's headbands. Where does she get her headbands from? Let's find out.
Joanna Teplin has an impeccable headband game in Season 2 'Get Organized With the Home Edit.'
As one of the most sought-after home organizer duos out there, Joanna Teplin and Clea Shearer have traveled far and wide to lend a hand to celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Khloe Kardashian, and Eva Longoria.
Their business, the Home Edit, was first kickstarted thanks to an Instagram post by Christina Applegate. But it's the Netflix show, Get Organized With the Home Edit, that brought the duo international fame. The show happens to spotlight Joanna's unmatched headband collection too.
In the trailer of Season 2 of Get Organized With the Home Edit alone, Joanna dons a bright, yellow-daisy-colored number, a soft pink piece adorned with what appears to be heart-shaped appliqué, and an off-white headband. (Joanna has a habit of matching her outfits with her fashion statement-worthy headwear pieces.)
Joanna has yet to share her secrets when it comes to tracking down the headbands that pop. She and Clea launched an organizing collection with Walmart — which, fortunately, contains a few headband recommendations. For her fave section, Joanna compiled a list exclusively comprising Lele Sadoughi headbands.
In her curated list for Walmart, Joanna included a white headband decorated with positively ROYGBIV-esque stripes, a white headband adorned with a dainty, dark blue pattern, an orange and pink striped headband made of terrycloth, and a soft pink, studded design. The slight catch is that the headbands seem to have already sold out.
An expert in all things jewelry and accessories-related, Lisa Lele Sadoughi earned her stripes as an associate jewelry designer at Ippolita. She joined J.Crew as a jewelry design director in 2011, working for the globally recognized brand for nearly six years.
Lele launched her label in 2012, turning it into a power player brand in no time. Back then, it specialized in jewelry. Now, Lele Sadoughi carries sunglasses, leather goods like handbags, and, of course, headbands.
The official Instagram account of Home Edit boasts plenty of home decor inspo, short clips promoting Get Organized With the Home Edit on Netflix, and a good few snaps showcasing Joanna's finest headbands. The Instagram account doubles as a starting point for copycats eager to perfect Joanna's look.
In interviews, Joanna tends to focus on her and Clea's various business ventures. So far, her trademark headbands have stayed in the background. Let's hope this will change soon.
Season 2 of Get Organized With the Home Edit is available on Netflix now.