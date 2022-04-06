When Did 'Get Organized With the Home Edit' Film? Here's What We Know

Not one to stop there on delivering behind-the-scenes clues, Clea posted another pic on July 23, 2021, writing that it was the "last day in LA" and adding the hashtags #the homeedit, #getorganized, and #GOWTHE2.

Given Clea's posts, we can safely say that filming for the celeb portions of Season 2 began at the start of June and wrapped up eight weeks later, towards the end of July. (The celebs featured in Season 2 include Drew Barrymore, Winnie Harlow, Chris Pratt, Lauren Conrad, Kelsea Ballerini, Danielle Brooks, Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard, TikTok star Topper Guild, and Kevin Hart.)