This TikTok Toilet Cleaner Hack Is so Genius You'll Wish You Thought of It

Stinky bathrooms are the worst. It's an understandable offense, given the nature of what goes down in a bathroom several times a day, but it's still hard not to be offended whenever you walk into a lavatory and it just reeks. And we're not just talking random gas station bathrooms where people look like they're practicing a gymnastics routine mid-poop.

If your own bathroom needs a little cleaning up, this Fabuloso-in-the-toilet TikTok hack is an easy way to keep your commode smelling fresh.