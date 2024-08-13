Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok Fired Cop Caught Wearing Fake Police Gear, Makes Thirst Traps for “50-Yr-Old Divorced Moms” "This is crazy. I had no idea he was not a cop." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Aug. 13 2024, 2:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @zebranate

A South Carolina police officer who is believed to have been fired from his position for donations out of folks and keeping the money for himself is going viral on TikTok. Not because there are any new developments in his purported charity stealing case but because of the bizarre videos he uploads to the popular social media platform.

Article continues below advertisement

Several users, like @zebranate, have lampooned his clips online by reposting snippets of his live videos to their own social media accounts. If you've ever wanted to see Emry's clips yourself, it looks like he's holding lives on TikTok here.

In Zebranate's video, they write the following in an overlay from one of Emry's live recordings: "POV: You get fired by the police department so now you sit in your driveway in a uniform you ordered online cosplaying on TikTok with a target audience of divorced women in their 50s."

Article continues below advertisement

The TikToker mocks Officer Emry in the caption of their video, writing: "How is he still at this? He wanna be Agent Cody Banks so bad." While that may seem like a harsh assessment of the clip, there were plenty of folks in the comments section who expressed how hard they were cringing upon seeing his behavior in the video.

Article continues below advertisement

In the 27-second snippet uploaded by Zebranate, Officer Emry can be seen posing and making facial expressions into the camera as he lip-syncs to a remix of "Kryptonite" by 3 Doors Down.

Numerous TikTokers were ragging on his get-up, with tons of folks lampooning his outfit, particularly the "plastic badge" on his vest. "What a strange thing to do," one person wrote. Another made fun of his mannerisms in the video: "The holding the earpiece like he’s a part of the Backstreet Boys is so funny."

Article continues below advertisement

Someone else provided a bit more backstory on him: "He’s still not a real cop. He still does put a uniform on and record lives in his driveway. He really did get fired lol." Another thought that their mother would probably get hoodwinked by his TikTok charms: "My mom would fall for this."

Officer Emry got called out by another TikTok user on the platform, @thesweetestdependa, who discussed the legalities of what the gentleman is doing online. Some folks thought that he was clearly impersonating a police officer. Others argued that since he's not attempting to abuse the false position of being a cop and since he's acting in a "cosplay" capacity, he's in the clear.

Article continues below advertisement

@Thesweetestdependa gave her two cents on the situation, giving a bit more context on the man's backstory. She says that he used to be a police officer in South Carolina but "no longer is" because he "was forced to resign on allegations of fraud and a few other things."

Article continues below advertisement

She went on to say that he "still holds his certification until 2025," for being a police officer, which "means he is not a cop right now but if somebody hired him, he could go and be a cop," the TikToker explains.

The TikToker speculates that it'll be unlikely anybody is going to hire him, given the severity of the allegations levied against him. She then took the time to specifically address a comment penned by another TikToker, who insists that Emry is breaking the law by impersonating a police officer.

Article continues below advertisement

She goes on to state that impersonating in the state of South Carolina isn't a felony but rather a Class C misdemeanor. Then, she presents a screenshot of the definition of police impersonation in South Carolina, highlighting several key deciding factors that would find someone guilty of said crime.

The key factor, it appears, is the third deciding factor listed in the screenshot and it's "act[ing] upon that representation in any way." So Emry would have to present themselves as a cop to a specific individual and then act upon these false pretenses.

Article continues below advertisement

@Sweetestdependa argues that because he's sitting in his driveway and going on TikTok live, he's not "acting upon that representation in any way." If he left his driveway and cruised around, put on some red and blue flashing lights in his car, and pulled someone over, then he would totally be guilty of impersonating a police officer.

She adds, "What he's doing is fraud. That is illegal. However, it is not police impersonation because he's not out there, in a car, pulling people over, acting in a law enforcement capacity. Him wearing a Wish costume sitting in his car in his driveway on live for 90 hours a day doesn't mean he's impersonating a cop."