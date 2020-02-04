We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Performance Artist Creates Fake Traffic Jam on Google Maps With Wagon Full of iPhones

If you were recently in Berlin and watched a guy wheeling a red wagon full of iPhones around, don't worry. That was just performance artist Simon Weckert, who managed to use that wagon of smartphones to create fake traffic jams on Google Maps. 

While the streets were almost completely empty of cars, Simon walked the wagon through them. As he did, the streets on Google Maps filled up with red lines and rerouted drivers to avoid traffic that simply wasn't there.