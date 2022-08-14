The Ending of 'Fall' Reminds Viewers of '47 Meters Down' (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for Lionsgate film Fall.

The heroines of Fall quickly find themselves up against impossible odds 2,000 feet off the ground, struggling to survive while stuck on a radio tower. Advertised as "from the producers of 47 Meters Down," Fall could easily serve as a sister film or spiritual sequel to the deep-sea epic for more reasons than one.

If you found yourself confused about how Fall ended, here's the ending of the film explained.