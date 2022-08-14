The Ending of 'Fall' Reminds Viewers of '47 Meters Down' (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for Lionsgate film Fall.
The heroines of Fall quickly find themselves up against impossible odds 2,000 feet off the ground, struggling to survive while stuck on a radio tower. Advertised as "from the producers of 47 Meters Down," Fall could easily serve as a sister film or spiritual sequel to the deep-sea epic for more reasons than one.
If you found yourself confused about how Fall ended, here's the ending of the film explained.
Here's the ending of 'Fall,' explained.
Climbers Becky (Grace Caroline Currey of Shazam! fame) and Hunter (Virginia Gardner, The Runaways) embark on a quest to spread the ashes of Becky's late husband Dan (Mason Gooding Jr.). Following Dan's death, Becky is reclusive. It isn't until her YouTube-adventurer pal Hunter arrives with a daring idea that she finally crawls out of her grief.
Hunter is the one who suggests spreading the ashes at the top of a radio tower 2,000 feet off the ground. Quickly, this idea turns to disaster as the girls end up stranded without food, water, or cell service. Becky loses her footing and accidentally drops a backpack of supplies on an outcropping dish antenna. She also injures her leg in the process.
The girls attempt to get cell service by dropping Hunter's phone in a shoe padded with a push-up bra to try and send an SOS, but the phone breaks as it hits the ground. Another bombshell amid an already tense situation: Hunter admits she helped Dan cheat on Becky during their marriage.
With no other options and tensions at a peak, Hunter offers to attempt a risky climb to the backpack, unhooking herself from the safety rope and leaping to the dish. Becky recovers the backpack, but how does Hunter get back to the safe platform?
The answer is ... she didn't. Initially, audiences see Hunter pulled up with the backpack by Becky, but it's soon revealed that she died falling on the antenna. Hints of her death are sprinkled through the ending, including a sequence of Becky "having a nightmare" of Hunter's dead body covered in vultures.
Inside the backpack is the key to an escape from the radio tower: a drone that requires charging but could seek help below. Following Becky's nightmare, she recalls Hunter explaining a charging technique that could get the drone functioning. She climbs to the very top of the tower and uses the socket of the aviation light to recharge the drone.
Unfortunately, the drone gets smashed on the way to seek help. Becky's hallucination of Hunter finally reveals she is dead. Becky travels down to the dish to use Hunter's remaining shoe and her own cellphone to get a message to her father (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) as a last-ditch effort. To ensure the message reaches the ground safely, she puts the shoe and the phone in Hunter's body, throwing the whole body down to the ground.
Thankfully, Becky's efforts work, and she is rescued via helicopter and reunited with her father. The end of Fall is reminiscent of 47 Meters Down, which also included a scene of one character hallucinating the other long after she's dead.
Fall is now available for viewing in theaters everywhere.