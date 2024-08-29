Distractify
SZA Tries — and Fails — to Help a Fan With Math Homework: "Tell Me About the Shapes Chile"

"I appreciate the faith in me," SZA told the fan in the random DM exchange.

Grammy-winning singer SZA has many talents, including singing, acting, and writing. But, as a fan soon discovered, she doesn't have the answers to everything.

In August 2024, a fan asked SZA for help with their math homework. She quickly proved to the fan why they probably should've gotten somebody else to do it.

SZA tells a fan "I appreciate the faith in me" after they ask her for help with their math homework.

On Aug. 28, SZA posted a hilarious DM exchange between her and a fan. The fan informed her that they were in dire need of her help with their geometry homework.

"SZA, I'm failing geometry," the fan wrote. "Can you give me some math tips?"

The "Snooze" singer replied to the fan with multiple texts highlighting why she was the wrong person for the job. SZA shared that she's never had a great track record with the subject but was willing to help.

"LMAO ma'am, I'm a math dummy," she warned the fan, adding, "I'm not sure what you expected. Tell me about the shapes, chile, how can I help?"

SZA's screenshot of a fan asking her for help with their math homework
Source: Instagram/@sza

SZA's fan then showed her their homework, including all the scary math images —graphs, equations, and lines; oh my! They then admitted to her "I just can't do this," and she replied that she couldn't either after seeing their math homework for herself.

"Oh b---h, you're cooked," SZA declared.

Despite her efforts to help, the artist ultimately knew less about geometry than her fan. However, wrote on the screenshot of the DM exchange, "I appreciate the faith in me."

While math has her struggling, like many other left-brained creatives, SZA's success in the music industry is unmatched. The singer started her highly successful S.O.S. tour in Europe in April 2024.

