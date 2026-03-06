Farrah Abraham Faces Criticism After Getting Tattoos in Egypt With Daughter "Exploitation of animals isn't a good look." By Mustafa Gatollari Published March 6 2026, 3:13 p.m. ET Source: Instagram | @sophialabraham

Farrah Abraham has managed to extend the fact that she got pregnant as a teenager into a reality TV career. The woman, who appeared in MTV's 16 and Pregnant and then later on Teen Mom, experienced tragedy early on in life. Months before the birth of her daughter, Sophia, Abraham's boyfriend, Derek Underwood, died in a 2008 car crash. Since then, Abraham has been in the public eye, sometimes for controversial reasons. In March of 2026, she came under fire for getting matching tattoos with her 17-year-old daughter while on a trip to Egypt.

Farrah Abraham and her daughter have matching tattoos.

Sophia documented the experience and uploaded footage of both her and her mother getting the tats whilst visiting the North African country. In a caption for the post, she highlighted how Farrah's body ink is the first she's ever gotten.

Furthermore, she also gave a little bit of background on the meaning behind the tats, which not only include an ancient Egyptian religious symbol, but also a phrase in Arabic. "Mother's first tattoo. Matching tattoos made in Egypt. Our tattoos represent eternal life, eternal love, eye of Ra, eye of Horus, and inspired Egyptian hieroglyphics as seen in ancient Egyptian history!" the daughter of the Teen Mom personality penned.

Sophia added that "the Arabic writing translates to 'eternal love'" and that she was "so happy and grateful [she] got to do this very special matching tattoo," with her mother in the country. The influencer capped off her post by stating that her 17th birthday celebration "has been amazing so far."

Also included in the post was a photo of the two getting ready for their tattoos, which were placed on the backs of each of their necks. Once the artist's work was done, they showed off the new ink in a photograph that featured the three of them.

The artist stood between the two women, smiling toward the camera as the two women stood, their backs to the lens, with their hair up in buns to display the ink. While the tattoos weren't a sore spot for folks, aspects of her daughter's trip to Egypt were.

The Daily Mail penned that people highlighted how the outfits Farrah and Sophia wore to the Pyramids ignored social and cultural cues associated with Egypt. The country is predominantly Muslim, with 90 percent of citizens identifying with the religion.

Additionally, reporting dating back to 2012 indicates that 90 percent of all women in the country wear hijabs and clothing that covers their bodies, a stark contrast to the clothing, or lack thereof, that Farrah and Sophia wore during their trip to one of the ancient wonders of the world.

The same above-linked analysis also remarks that hijab adoption in Egypt is a relatively new cultural phenomenon, which began in the 1970s. Since that time, more and more women in the country have been veiling their hair and faces.

