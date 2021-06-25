The Mid-Credits Stinger in 'F9' Suggests There's More Han in Our Future

The Mid-Credits Stinger in 'F9' Suggests There's More Han in Our FutureBy Joseph Allen
Jun. 25 2021, Published 9:46 a.m. ET
The latest installment in the 20-year Fast & Furious saga is here, and F9 brings plenty of thrills and surprises with it. One of the biggest surprises was actually revealed in the trailers. Sung Kang's Han Lue, who was thought to be dead following the events of The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, is seen alive and well in the present day, which means that he didn't really die in a fiery car crash.
Han appears in the movie's mid-credits scene.
Although Han's role in F9 itself isn't enormous, fans were also wondering if there would be a credits scene at the end of the film that set up where the story would go from here. The mid-credits scene did come, and it focused on Jason Statham's Deckard Shaw, who was responsible for Han's death. The scene takes place in what appears to be an abandoned warehouse, and we see Deckard working out on a punching bag.
Eventually, it becomes clear that there's a person in the punching bag, and that person offers up a thumb drive in exchange for his freedom. Deckard already has the thumb drive, though, so his human punching bag gets zipped back up inside his tiny prison.
Then there's a knock at the door, and Deckard answers it to find Han on the other side. Deckard looks like he's seen a ghost, but before we see what happens next, the credits resume.
We thought Deckard had killed Han during a crash in Tokyo.
Before Han's return in F9, fans last saw him at the end of Fast & Furious 6, when we saw that Deckard was the one who had orchestrated the car crash that kills Han in Tokyo Drift. The crash looked like an accident in that initial film, but as Fast & Furious 6 makes clear, it was all intentional.
In F9, we learn that Han actually faked his death during that scene with help from Kurt Russell's Mr. Nobody.
We also learn that Deckard used to be an agent of Mr. Nobody's, but that he's now gone rogue.
All of this info informs the mid-credits scene, which suggests that both Han and Deckard may be returning for the 10th and 11th installments in the franchise. Given their history, it would make sense for Han to seek some sort of revenge, but according to Sung, it may not be a fight Han's after.
Sung Kang says the face-off between Han and Deckard may not be 'traditional.'
In an interview with Comicbook.com, Sung said that while Han will confront Deckard, he may not be out for pure revenge.
"Well, I mean, all kidding aside, Han has lost his love and there's revenge from his side. He needs that," Sung said. "But the question is, how does a person or a man like Han enact his revenge? Is it by force or is it psychological? Is it emotional? What is it? I think that's what I'm looking for to is how is that face-off approached? Is it traditional?"
"Because I don't think one-on-one that he's going to take Deckard Shaw. I mean, Deckard Shaw is Jason Statham," Sung continued. "He knows martial arts. Han doesn't. He knows no martial arts. I know for a fact, because Sung Kang knows no martial arts. If I know no martial arts, Han knows no martial arts. Han's a lover. He's not the fighter.”