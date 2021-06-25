The Mid-Credits Stinger in 'F9' Suggests There's More Han in Our Future

Although Han's role in F9 itself isn't enormous, fans were also wondering if there would be a credits scene at the end of the film that set up where the story would go from here. The mid-credits scene did come, and it focused on Jason Statham's Deckard Shaw, who was responsible for Han's death. The scene takes place in what appears to be an abandoned warehouse, and we see Deckard working out on a punching bag.

Eventually, it becomes clear that there's a person in the punching bag, and that person offers up a thumb drive in exchange for his freedom. Deckard already has the thumb drive, though, so his human punching bag gets zipped back up inside his tiny prison.

Then there's a knock at the door, and Deckard answers it to find Han on the other side. Deckard looks like he's seen a ghost, but before we see what happens next, the credits resume.