Will Netflix's 'Fate: The Winx Saga' Get a Season 3? Creator Brian Young Has Some Fantastical Plans

Fellow fairies and witches, we can only report that Fate: The Winx Saga has neither been canceled nor renewed for a third season. However, considering the series is ranked No. 2 on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. as of this writing, it's looking pretty good.

According to ScreenRant, it took three weeks subsequent to the Season 1 premiere for Fate: The Winx Saga to get an official renewal, so sit tight! Good news is likely upon us.