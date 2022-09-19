Will Netflix's 'Fate: The Winx Saga' Get a Season 3? Creator Brian Young Has Some Fantastical Plans
Saturday mornings were pure bliss for scrappy little kids in the early '00s thanks to a mystical Italian cartoon called Winx Club. Featuring a group of teenage fairy warriors attending the transcendental Alfea College, Winx Club changed the animated series landscape almost two decades ago, finally including adventure-seeking little girls in the conversation.
In 2021, Winx Club got the Netflix treatment with the live-action teen drama series Fate: The Winx Saga. The show centers on a naive fairy from Earth, Bloom (Abigail Cowen), as she attends the magical boarding school Alfea in the Otherworld dimension. There, with her gang of fairy pals by her side, she attempts to rein in her dangerous powers — which involve surreal fire manipulation — engaging in magical rivalries and steamy romantic endeavors along the way.
Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 dropped on Sept. 16, 2022. And already fans are wondering if the fantasy series has been renewed for a Season 3. Here's what we know.
Will Netflix's 'Fate: The Winx Saga' get a Season 3?
Fellow fairies and witches, we can only report that Fate: The Winx Saga has neither been canceled nor renewed for a third season. However, considering the series is ranked No. 2 on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. as of this writing, it's looking pretty good.
According to ScreenRant, it took three weeks subsequent to the Season 1 premiere for Fate: The Winx Saga to get an official renewal, so sit tight! Good news is likely upon us.
Brian Young opened up about what a potential Season 3 could bring.
Earthling Bloom — who was revealed to be placed into stasis 1,000 years prior — never knew her birth parents, that is until she meets her mother in the Realm of Darkness at the end of Season 2.
"We knew pretty early on that we wanted Bloom to come face-to-face with her mom. It was important for us to make sure that we did answer some of the audience's questions but still leave them wanting more with more places to go in Season 3," Brian Young told Entertainment Weekly in an interview. Well, where is there to go?
Regarding the mystery of the Realm of Darkness — which houses the Shadow and the Scrapers — and Bloom's future relationship with her mother, Brian hopes to further explore said topics.
"The goal is to answer what is the Realm of Darkness? How is Bloom and her mom connected to it? Also, how it connects to our big overall mythology, which we sprinkled in a little bit of in Season 2," he said of a potential third season.
He also said that Season 3 could bring in the Trix — aka a trio of sisterly witches from the original Winx Club series. He said, "We haven't started talking about Season 3 yet, but it is my intention very much that we will see the Trix. That's a core part of the cartoon that we always knew we'd see at some point in the show. I would say if we get a season 3, expect Icy and Darcy."
Until the Season 3 renewal (which we're putting into the universe), if you're desperate for more Fate: The Winx Saga, throw on some fairy wings and get to watching!
Seasons 1 and 2 of Fate: The Winx Saga are currently streaming on Netflix.