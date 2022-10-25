Dad Claps Back at Karens After They Criticize His Daughters' Outfits
Nothing like posting a cute photo of you and your children only to get mauled by criticism from other parents. That's what happened to Florida news anchor Matt Austin, who goes by @flnewsman on TikTok, when he shared a photo he took with his two daughters prior to their homecoming dance.
So, why were other parents so taken aback by this cute family moment? Well, it seems they didn't approve of his daughters' outfits.
Luckily, Matt had the perfect response to those haters (aka Karens). Here's what happened.
Dad claps back at folks who criticized the way his daughters dressed for their homecoming dance.
"So I put up what I thought was a pretty innocuous post about my daughters looking beautiful for homecoming," he said in a now-viral TikTok, adding, "but you would be shocked by some of the comments."
He starts to read some of them aloud. "Honestly, I wouldn't let them go anywhere dressed like that," commented one person. Another wrote, "Those outfits are not prom appropriate, those are what women wear to the club when they're looking for some action."
Matt explains that it's not his job to monitor his daughters' fashion choices so young men don't get distracted in school.
"One thing that has always pissed me off as a father of girls is when people say things like 'oh these girls need to dress so they don't distract the boys' or even worse 'they're dressing in a way in which they're asking for it,'" he explained.
Instead, he tells the parents of boys what their job should be: “It’s your job to not raise a pervert with no self-control."
He continues to note that, while he's not thrilled with his daughters' outfits (he'd prefer they wear Snuggies 24-7), he's not going to get tough about that with them.
"If I start dictating what my daughters wear, it’s going to teach them three things," he says. The first thing is that "they’ll start to hate me for arbitrary rules," he says. The second thing he notes is that they might start to do things behind his back.
And the final thing he says is that they'll think "it’s OK for a man to tell them what to wear because they look too good," he says, adding "and that ain't happening, Karen."
Matt then goes on to explain what would disappoint him the most as a father: "If my girls grow up to be the type of adult who goes on social media and demean a teen's appearance on her father’s Facebook page," he says, adding "Now that’s what I call trashy." Thus concludes his video.
Folks on TikTok couldn't help but agree with him.
One mom commented, "I have a boy and a girl and agree with everything you've stated." Another wrote, "Preach! My girls are 18 and 21, adding "it’s not their responsibility to keep pervs in check."
Others pointed out that his daughter's outfits were actually very normal for their age and the occasion (and as a former girl, now woman, I agree).
Bottom line: Worry about raising your own kids and keep your nasty comments to yourself. Also, stop blaming women for everything!