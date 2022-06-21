Was 'Father of the Bride' 2022 Actually Filmed in Miami? Here's the Scoop

Spoiler alert: The second part of this article contains spoilers for 2022's Father of the Bride.

The hit 2022 remake of Father of the Bride has been breaking HBO Max streaming records, and fans are clamoring for more.

The movie follows the same premise as the original two Father of the Bride films — a father struggles to cope with his beloved daughter's impending marriage with hilarious results. In the 2022 version, Billy Herrera (Andy Garcia) struggles to keep his huge divorce a secret from his daughter Sofia (Adria Arjona) when she announces she's getting married in a month.