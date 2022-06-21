Distractify
Home > Entertainment > HBO Max
A flashback scene from 'Father of the Bride'
Source: HBO Max

Was 'Father of the Bride' 2022 Actually Filmed in Miami? Here's the Scoop

Katherine Stinson - Author
By

Jun. 21 2022, Published 7:02 p.m. ET

Spoiler alert: The second part of this article contains spoilers for 2022's Father of the Bride.

The hit 2022 remake of Father of the Bride has been breaking HBO Max streaming records, and fans are clamoring for more.

The movie follows the same premise as the original two Father of the Bride films — a father struggles to cope with his beloved daughter's impending marriage with hilarious results. In the 2022 version, Billy Herrera (Andy Garcia) struggles to keep his huge divorce a secret from his daughter Sofia (Adria Arjona) when she announces she's getting married in a month.

Article continues below advertisement

The 2022 film is set in Miami, but it turns out that filming actually took place elsewhere. Here's what to know about the Father of the Bride remake's filming locations.

The setting of 'Father of the Bride'
Source: HBO Max
Article continues below advertisement

Where was the 2022 remake of 'Father of the Bride' filmed?

According to a report from TheCinemaholic, filming for Father of the Bride 2022 primarily took place in Georgia, with many crucial scenes shot in the capital city of Atlanta.

Per Adria's Instagram page, filming for Father of the Bride 2022 began in June 2021. Emilio Estefan Jr. also celebrated the start of filming for Father of the Bride with a post on his Instagram about the movie, tagging Atlanta as the location.

Another aspect of what makes the Father of the Bride remake so special is the fact that it features a Latinx cast (and primarily a Latinx crew, according to Collider).

Per Deadline, the film has also garnered the distinction of being HBO Max's biggest original movie premiere ever.

Article continues below advertisement

Does Billy get divorced in 'Father of the Bride' 2022? (SPOILERS)

The opening moments of Father of the Bride 2022 feature Billy attending couples counseling with his wife Ingrid (played by the icon Gloria Estefan). Although the counselor tries his best to mend the wall between Billy and Ingrid, Ingrid doesn't hesitate to say that she wants a divorce.

Billy and Ingrid had planned on telling their family together until Sofia surprised them with her engagement news. They attempt to keep the divorce news a secret.

Article continues below advertisement

However, Sofia does eventually find out. She's initially angry that her parents kept the secret from her, but thankfully she still goes through with her wedding. In a nice change of tradition, Billy sets aside his fatherly pride and asks Ingrid to help him walk their daughter down the aisle.

Ingrid agrees.

(L-R) Billy (Andy Garcia), Sofia (Adria Arjona) and Ingrid (Gloria Estefan)
Source: HBO Max

Wait, who's the one falling in love here?

Billy and Ingrid share a dance after Sofia's wedding. He suggests that they travel to Greece, saying, "If you're going to dump me, better go out with a bang!'

We never actually learn if the Herreras actually go through with their divorce. However, Ingrid doesn't turn down a kiss from her husband! It looks like love is in the air at the Herrera household for more than just the newlyweds.

You can stream Father of the Bride 2022 now on HBO Max.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

The ‘Father of the Bride’ Cast Is Reuniting on Netflix for Charity

Who Is Andy Garcia's Wife? The Actor Has Been Married for Several Decades and Counting

Kit Harington Might Be Attached to a New 'Game of Thrones' Spinoff

Latest HBO Max News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.