Was 'Father of the Bride' 2022 Actually Filmed in Miami? Here's the Scoop
Spoiler alert: The second part of this article contains spoilers for 2022's Father of the Bride.
The hit 2022 remake of Father of the Bride has been breaking HBO Max streaming records, and fans are clamoring for more.
The movie follows the same premise as the original two Father of the Bride films — a father struggles to cope with his beloved daughter's impending marriage with hilarious results. In the 2022 version, Billy Herrera (Andy Garcia) struggles to keep his huge divorce a secret from his daughter Sofia (Adria Arjona) when she announces she's getting married in a month.
The 2022 film is set in Miami, but it turns out that filming actually took place elsewhere. Here's what to know about the Father of the Bride remake's filming locations.
Where was the 2022 remake of 'Father of the Bride' filmed?
According to a report from TheCinemaholic, filming for Father of the Bride 2022 primarily took place in Georgia, with many crucial scenes shot in the capital city of Atlanta.
Per Adria's Instagram page, filming for Father of the Bride 2022 began in June 2021. Emilio Estefan Jr. also celebrated the start of filming for Father of the Bride with a post on his Instagram about the movie, tagging Atlanta as the location.
Does Billy get divorced in 'Father of the Bride' 2022? (SPOILERS)
The opening moments of Father of the Bride 2022 feature Billy attending couples counseling with his wife Ingrid (played by the icon Gloria Estefan). Although the counselor tries his best to mend the wall between Billy and Ingrid, Ingrid doesn't hesitate to say that she wants a divorce.
Billy and Ingrid had planned on telling their family together until Sofia surprised them with her engagement news. They attempt to keep the divorce news a secret.
However, Sofia does eventually find out. She's initially angry that her parents kept the secret from her, but thankfully she still goes through with her wedding. In a nice change of tradition, Billy sets aside his fatherly pride and asks Ingrid to help him walk their daughter down the aisle.
Ingrid agrees.
Billy and Ingrid share a dance after Sofia's wedding. He suggests that they travel to Greece, saying, "If you're going to dump me, better go out with a bang!'
We never actually learn if the Herreras actually go through with their divorce. However, Ingrid doesn't turn down a kiss from her husband! It looks like love is in the air at the Herrera household for more than just the newlyweds.
You can stream Father of the Bride 2022 now on HBO Max.