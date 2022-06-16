Who Is Andy Garcia's Wife? The Actor Has Been Married for Several Decades and Counting

According to a 1997 interview with The Chicago Tribune, Andy knew Marivi for over a decade before they got married. "It was love at first sight," he told the Tribune. "I always knew I would marry her."

When convincing her to travel to Hollywood with him to pursue his acting career, he even stated, "She was easy to persuade, but her father wasn't."

That's a full-circle moment, considering his current role in Father of the Bride.