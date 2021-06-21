'Fatherhood' Takes Place in Boston, But Many Scenes Were Filmed Somewhere Else

Though Kevin Hart is known for his self-deprecating stand-up comedy routines and for his roles in light hearted films like Think Like a Man, Ride Along, and Get Hard, the actor is showcasing his dramatic chops in Fatherhood.

Kevin plays Matthew Logelin in the dramedy, who is struggling to navigate both widowhood and fatherhood. His wife, Liz Logelin (Deborah Ayorinde), died about a day after giving birth to their daughter, Madeline aka Maddy (Melody Hurd).