Late Rapper Fatman Scoop Was a Proud Family Man and Father

Fatman Scoop and his daughter Tiana in 2017

After his unexpected death while performing at a concert in Connecticut, Fatman Scoop's family released a statement honoring the larger-than-life hip-hop icon. "Last night, the world lost a radiant soul, a beacon of light on the stage and in life. Fatman Scoop was not just a world-class performer, he was a father, brother, uncle, and a friend. He was laughter in our lives, a constant source of support, unwavering strength, and courage," the statement read.

"Fatman Scoop's legacy is of love and brightness, it will reside in our hearts and memories forever." While he is best known as a rapper, hype man, and radio personality, he was also a proud family man. Here is everything you need to know about his kids and ex-wife Shanda.

Fatman Scoop kept his kids out of the spotlight.

Scoop reportedly has two kids — a son and a daughter — but the rapper's children have kept a very low profile. He shared a rare throwback photo with his son in 2018, captioning the photo, "Me and my son Circa 2001. He has grown up into a GROWN MAN. I pray for him EVERYDAY. I sound like a f--kin' parent! smh!"

He also shared a photo of his daughter, Tiana at her junior prom in 2018. "Scary S--t....I rarely put up personal pics but my daughter @tiana_evangeline went to her junior prom. She is now becoming a beautiful young lady and I know these DAMN FOOLS are gonna be trying to do what I WAS TRYING TO DO 20 years ago....Karma is a mothafucka...smh....its just scary....," he wrote.

His ex-wife Shanda is also a mom to a daughter named Stephanie, whose son paid tribute to his grandfather on Instagram, writing, "S--t crazy, this one hurt. RIP gramps," along with a photo of the famous rapper.

Fatman Scoop was married twice, including to his ex-wife Shanda.

The "Lose Control" artist opened up about his divorce in 2020, saying "I was actually afraid to get a divorce," in a YouTube video shared by his divorce attorney. Scoop and his wife Shanda had a TV show in 2008 called Man and Wife, which was a relationship talk show that advocated safe sex, monogamy, and loyalty.

Shanda was an HIV/Aids counselor and now is the CEO of an eyewear brand called Disco Sis. Following his death, Shanda shared a photo with her ex-husband along with three heartbreak emojis. In an interview with The Premium Pete Show, Scoop also shared: "Our divorce had nothing to do with cheating, infidelity. I never touched a woman in 13 years while I was with her. It had to do with other issues. But when you love someone so deeply, man, divorce is a motherf--ker. I wouldn't wish that s--t on Bin Laden."

