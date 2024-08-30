Home > Entertainment > Music Does Polo G Have Kids? The Rapper Plans to Expand His Family Polo currently has one child. By Jamie Lee Published Aug. 30 2024, 1:58 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@polo.capalot

After finding an audience on SoundCloud in 2018, rapper Polo G (born Taurus Tremani Barlett) gained even more attention the following year with his song "Pop Out" (featuring Lil Tjay), which rose to No. 11 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart. After that, Polo landed a record deal with Columbia and released his debut album, Die a Legend, in June 2019. He followed this record with two more successful studio albums in 2020 and 2021: The Goat and Hall of Fame., the latter of which led to his first No. 1 single, "Rapstar."

But as with any famous artist, fans always want to know more about what's going on behind the scenes in their lives. On that note, does Polo G have children? Here's what to know.

Does Polo G have children?

Polo G has one child, a son named Tremani Bartlett, whom he shares with influencer and entrepreneur Crystal Blease. Though Polo and Crystal's rocky on-and-off relationship has been highly publicized over the years, Polo mentioned something interesting in an August 2024 interview with Bobbi Althoff. When Bobbi was asking Polo about his son, she also asked him whether he had a wife or girlfriend. Polo said he was with someone who fell under "both categories." Interesting, indeed!

OK, so back to Polo and Crystal's adorable son: Tremani — whose nickname is Dooda — was born on July 6, 2019. His proud parents even set up an Instagram account for him, where you can get a glimpse of some of the youngster's adventures. According to his Instagram bio, Tremani likes "to watch Cocomelon and play with mom and dad."

According to the pics that his parents have posted, Tremani graduated from pre-K in July 2024, the same month he celebrated turning 5 years old. He also loves airplanes, and, just in case you wondering, he could not be cuter. It's abundantly clear that his mom and dad have been enamored with him since the day he was born, when he came into the world "blessed with a full head of hair."

Polo G said he wants more children.

In his interview with Bobbi Althoff, Polo was asked about whether he wanted to add more kids to his family someday. "Yeah, I want, like, five," Polo told Bobbi of his future plans. Bobbi noted that since Polo was 25, he still had time for this to materialize. "Yeah, I think I could start really getting it going again when I turn, like, 30," he said, adding that he could have his future kids "back to back to back to back to back."