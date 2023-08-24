Home > Entertainment > Music Rapper Polo G's Siblings Are Stars in the Making — but Who Are They? Polo G and his siblings are super close. But who are his brother and sisters? Here's everything we know about Leilani, Trench Baby, and Leia. By Pretty Honore Aug. 24 2023, Published 2:11 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@leilani_capalot

Chart-topping rapper Polo G (born Taurus Tremani Bartlett) is no stranger to the spotlight. Following the release of Die a Legend, which featured artists like Lil Baby, Lil Tjay, and Gunna, he quickly rose to popularity. Since then, he has made headlines on more than one occasion. Whether it's baby mama drama or his criminal record, none of Polo G's personal life is off-limits to fans.

This is especially true when it comes to his very close-knit immediate family. Along with his momager, Stacia Mac, Polo G has also been spotted with his siblings on social media. So, who are they? Meet Polo G’s brother and sisters.

Meet Polo G’s siblings: Leilani, Taurean, and Leia.

Polo G has three siblings who were all born to his mom, Stacia. His older sister, Leilani, is two years his senior. She performs under the stage name Leilani Capalot and has released singles like “T-Shirt” and “Last Strike.” The singer has amassed more than 330K followers as of this writing. In the past, Leilani has publicly shared her admiration for her younger brother on social media.

For Polo’s 24th birthday, she penned an emotional message to her “nugget head little brother” on Instagram. “The bond that we have is understood and doesn’t require much of an explanation,” she wrote in the caption of her post.

“Some people don’t know the half of what we’ve been through,” she added. “You’ve been one of the biggest inspirations in my whole entire life. I’ve learned so much through you even though you’re so much younger than me.” But Polo G and Leilani aren’t the only ones in the family who are lyrically inclined. Polo’s brother, Taurean, aka Trench Baby, is a rapper, too. Following closely in her siblings’ footsteps is the littlest Capalot, Leia Monroe. In 2023, she started the 5th grade.

While Taurean, Leilani, and Polo chose to pursue a career in music, it looks like their little sister has taken a liking to fashion. And with more than 70K followers, there’s no doubt that she’s a star in the making. But the big happy family encountered a crisis in late 2023 that involved Polo G and two of his siblings.

What to know about Polo G and his brother Trench Baby's arrest.

On Wednesday, August 23, 2023, Polo G, Trench Baby, and Leilani were all handcuffed and detained while authorities raided their $5 million home in Los Angeles. Hours later, their mom, Staci, announced that Leilani had been released while Polo G and Trench Baby were still locked up. According to reports, police were investigating a robbery case that was linked to Trench Baby. When the two were released from LAPD custody, they were arrested, yet again, by Burbank police for outstanding warrants.

The rapper’s lawyer told XXL in a statement: "The incident surrounded someone staying in Polo's home and not Polo directly. The officers have detained Polo to 'verify' that he is not a convicted felon, as they assert a firearm was found in the home.”