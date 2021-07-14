Does Crystal Blease Have a TikTok Girlfriend in Florida? Inside the Cheating Allegations

"Martin & Gina" rapper Polo G (aka Taurus Tremani Bartlett) and his baby mama, Crystal Blease, are making headlines lately. As Instagram users like @official_teetime reportedly claim, Crystal pursued at least one affair behind Polo G's back. So, what's the truth? Are Polo G and Crystal over for good?

What happened to Polo G and his girlfriend, Crystal Blease?

Cheating rumors started to emerge in July 2021, only a few weeks after Polo G's latest studio album, "Hall of Fame," came out. Some believe that Crystal, who shares a 2-year-old son, Tremani, with Polo G, had an affair with one of Polo G's best friends. According to one variation of the rumor, the man Crystal fell for happens to be gay. As another version of the story has it, she started spending time with the mystery man a while ago.

Other fans are convinced that Crystal cheated on Polo G with one of his friends and a woman. An Instagram user named @1more_4thegain ventured even further, alleging that Crystal has a TikTok girlfriend in Florida.

A prolific Twitter user, Crystal has taken to the social media platform on several occasions over the past few days to drop hints about what's going on in her personal life. "The next time y'all see me post a motherf--ker on this page, just know I'm in love," Crystal tweeted on Jul 14, 2021. Arguably, the tweet could be construed as a statement indicating that Crystal is now back on the dating market.

"Hey everybody, I like girls," Crystal tweeted on July 10, 2021. The tweet likely fanned the flames of the cheating rumors. (It also clarified Crystal's sexual orientation.)