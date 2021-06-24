Angelina Pivarnick Faces Cheating Rumors on 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation'

Things are not all well on the Jersey Shore.

The cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation has more drama unfolding between them when some of the stars learn there are allegations of infidelity among them. During a recent episode, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and wife Lauren hear that Angelina Pivarnick has allegedly been cheating on her husband, Chris Larangeira.

The news is shocking to the pair, despite the reported ongoing marital problems between Angelina and Chris. But who did she cheat with?