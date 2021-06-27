Jewelry Shop Posts "Petty" Revenge One Customer Got on Her Cheating Boyfriend

Revenge gets a bad rap. I understand that there's something to be said about taking "the high road" but it's kind of hard to move on with your life when you don't indulge your spiteful behavior against somebody who, in evidence deserves it. I'd argue that if somebody you tried to honestly help ends up attempting to screw you over and involve your family in the process, then they'd be pretty justified in airing out their dirty laundry.

However, when it comes to romantic relationships, those are a bit more delicate, especially when it comes to cheating. There are tons of stories about people who had affairs who were truly in love that made it "work" or as best as our idiotic species can make anything "work." However, that doesn't make being on the receiving end of getting cheated on feel any better.

And differently people go about enacting their revenge a bit differently. Some folks like to talk a Louisville Slugger to someone's 4-wheel drive, others maybe want to tie them up to a bed, sandwich their foot between two 2x4's and sledgehammer that thing till it's dangling like a spaghetti noodle off a plastic fork.

Then there are people who choose to go about their revenge a bit differently, like this one woman who discovered that her boyfriend was cheating on her with three different women. The worst part? She discovered this bit of information right before their anniversary. Yikesaroni and cheese.

So what was she going to do? Angrily pen a Facebook post delineating his treacherous ways? Hit up Halsey for some support online and urge her to make a song about him, lumping him up with G-Eazy?

No, she decided to contact her local DBL Jewelry Store and request a custom piece on his own credit card. The TikTok account for the store, @ceo.liv reports that they received a message from the woman that read: "My BF cheated and I'm sending him a necklace with ALL the girls' names on them."

The order request's notes section read: "He cheated with three girls, so here’s his anniversary gift. (He doesn’t know I know yet)." She asked that the front of the gift to have their anniversary date: June 21, 2015. The back was to have the three names of the women: Karen, Ashley, and Genesis. You just know that one of these three women are going to ask to the speak the Jewelry Store's manager.

That's because the post quickly went viral for the "petty" nature of the woman's revenge plot. "Girl, what?" Liv of DBL Jewelry says aloud in the TikTok video. She then added that the customer is "gonna give him the necklace in front of his family so that he can read it aloud."

That's going to be an awkward encounter, but when you've been dating somebody for six years, it's kind of understandable to have that kind of Lex Luthor level of plotting. On top of the anniversary necklace order, the slighted woman in question also got some butterfly necklaces (a cocoon, new birth metaphor, most probably) and a beaded bracelet for a "hot girl summer."

People were loving DBL Jewelry's post, with some commenters writing, "Girls are petty, I love it." Another wrote, "I love how she treated herself with her own jewelry too!"

"The amount of willpower it takes to hold that information until the necklace arrives. Whew," another commenter chimed in.

There have been a lot of viral cheating scandals aired out on social media recently. Like one woman who discovered that her boyfriend was cheating on her thanks to the iPhone's Live Photos feature. Or another woman who discovered her husband had a second phone in his car, along with extra toothpaste, a toothbrush, and condoms.

The downfall of relationships and people seeking fulfillment outside of them is a topic that's been explored in countless songs, plays, movies, TV shows, social media posts, and psychological studies.

Healthline compiled a lot of different factors that could lead folks to cheating on their significant others. The study found that mostly young folks are the ones doing the cheating (average cheating age was 20 years old) and that most folks who cheated were heterosexual.

They discovered that "anger or revenge" and "falling out of love" were two key factors in someone cheating. But then there were other variables at play: like simply the opportunity to cheat or being in a situation that's conducive to it.

