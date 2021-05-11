Cheating Boyfriend Didn't Count on Serena Kerrigan Clicking the Live Photo

I'd imagine it was a heck of a lot easier to cheat on someone back in the day. There were no cell phones to track where you are. No social media accounts for people to look you up online or credit card receipts to check. With all of the ways you can get caught being a philanderer, it's kind of crazy that people still go and cheat. But that's exactly what happened with the guy that Serena Kerrigan was dating .

Emphasis on "was dating" because Serena Kerrigan posted the live photo evidence on TikTok.

If you aren't familiar with Serena, she got her start as a writer for Refinery29 and launched into influencer culture during the pandemic by turning her own dating experiences into an Instagram live show. She's since professed that she's the "Queen of Confidence" and has been leveraging her burgeoning viral fame into a personal brand.

She launched her own production company, Let's F***ing Date is still doing very, very well, and she's managed to secure some legit advertisers and sponsors to boot. Her TikTok account is blowing up too and as of this writing, she has a whopping 283,000 followers. Not bad! But it's her latest TikTok that's getting a lot of traction online.

She recently went viral for uploading a live photo she says she received from a guy that she was dating. According to Serena, this dude sent her a picture of an empty bed saying that he missed her. However, when she clicked on the live photo we can see a smiling woman fall down on the bed seconds after he snapped the pic.

"When the guy you’re dating says he misses you but then you click on the live photo," she wrote on the video. She accompanied it with the caption, "Looks like you have some company..." followed by an eyes emoji.