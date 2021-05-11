Cheating Boyfriend Didn't Count on Serena Kerrigan Clicking the Live Photo

Cheating Boyfriend Didn't Count on Serena Kerrigan Clicking the Live PhotoBy Mustafa Gatollari
May. 11 2021, Published 2:56 p.m. ET
I'd imagine it was a heck of a lot easier to cheat on someone back in the day. There were no cell phones to track where you are. No social media accounts for people to look you up online or credit card receipts to check. With all of the ways you can get caught being a philanderer, it's kind of crazy that people still go and cheat. But that's exactly what happened with the guy that Serena Kerrigan was dating.
Emphasis on "was dating" because Serena Kerrigan posted the live photo evidence on TikTok.
If you aren't familiar with Serena, she got her start as a writer for Refinery29 and launched into influencer culture during the pandemic by turning her own dating experiences into an Instagram live show. She's since professed that she's the "Queen of Confidence" and has been leveraging her burgeoning viral fame into a personal brand.
She launched her own production company, Let's F***ing Date is still doing very, very well, and she's managed to secure some legit advertisers and sponsors to boot. Her TikTok account is blowing up too and as of this writing, she has a whopping 283,000 followers. Not bad!
But it's her latest TikTok that's getting a lot of traction online.
She recently went viral for uploading a live photo she says she received from a guy that she was dating. According to Serena, this dude sent her a picture of an empty bed saying that he missed her. However, when she clicked on the live photo we can see a smiling woman fall down on the bed seconds after he snapped the pic.
"When the guy you’re dating says he misses you but then you click on the live photo," she wrote on the video. She accompanied it with the caption, "Looks like you have some company..." followed by an eyes emoji.
She managed to leverage her growing popularity into an appearance on MTV's 'Siesta Key.'
If you've never heard of Siesta Key, it's another MTV fake-reality show like Laguna Beach and The Hills that features a bunch of privileged and beautiful youngsters in what's most likely another sequence of "scripted" instances played up for the camera. Serena will get her chance to vie for screen time along with other "clout-chasers" on the Sarasota-based TV show.
It turns out that Serena and Juliette Porter from Siesta Key are actually really good pals: "I met Juliette during Fashion Week in NYC years ago and we instantly became friends," Serena said in an interview with Nicki Swift.
When Serena was invited to leave New York for the winter to film in Florida she "jumped at the opportunity" and said she "was eager to help her with her swimwear brand and get to know the rest of the cast as well."
Filming's already wrapped for the show and from the sound of it, Serena was very happy to take part in it. She said, "Being part of this journey was an incredible experience, and I'm curious how the audience will respond to having a different perspective from someone outside of Siesta Key on the show."