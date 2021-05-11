Logo
Home > Influencers
Serena Kerrigan TikTok
Source: TikTok

Cheating Boyfriend Didn't Count on Serena Kerrigan Clicking the Live Photo

By

May. 11 2021, Published 2:56 p.m. ET

I'd imagine it was a heck of a lot easier to cheat on someone back in the day. There were no cell phones to track where you are. No social media accounts for people to look you up online or credit card receipts to check. With all of the ways you can get caught being a philanderer, it's kind of crazy that people still go and cheat. But that's exactly what happened with the guy that Serena Kerrigan was dating.

Article continues below advertisement

Emphasis on "was dating" because Serena Kerrigan posted the live photo evidence on TikTok.

If you aren't familiar with Serena, she got her start as a writer for Refinery29 and launched into influencer culture during the pandemic by turning her own dating experiences into an Instagram live show. She's since professed that she's the "Queen of Confidence" and has been leveraging her burgeoning viral fame into a personal brand.

She launched her own production company, Let's F***ing Date is still doing very, very well, and she's managed to secure some legit advertisers and sponsors to boot. Her TikTok account is blowing up too and as of this writing, she has a whopping 283,000 followers. Not bad!

But it's her latest TikTok that's getting a lot of traction online.

Article continues below advertisement
Serena Kerrigan
Source: Instagram

She recently went viral for uploading a live photo she says she received from a guy that she was dating. According to Serena, this dude sent her a picture of an empty bed saying that he missed her. However, when she clicked on the live photo we can see a smiling woman fall down on the bed seconds after he snapped the pic.

Article continues below advertisement

"When the guy you’re dating says he misses you but then you click on the live photo," she wrote on the video. She accompanied it with the caption, "Looks like you have some company..." followed by an eyes emoji.

Article continues below advertisement

She managed to leverage her growing popularity into an appearance on MTV's 'Siesta Key.'

If you've never heard of Siesta Key, it's another MTV fake-reality show like Laguna Beach and The Hills that features a bunch of privileged and beautiful youngsters in what's most likely another sequence of "scripted" instances played up for the camera. Serena will get her chance to vie for screen time along with other "clout-chasers" on the Sarasota-based TV show.

Article continues below advertisement

It turns out that Serena and Juliette Porter from Siesta Key are actually really good pals: "I met Juliette during Fashion Week in NYC years ago and we instantly became friends," Serena said in an interview with Nicki Swift.

When Serena was invited to leave New York for the winter to film in Florida she "jumped at the opportunity" and said she "was eager to help her with her swimwear brand and get to know the rest of the cast as well."

Article continues below advertisement

Filming's already wrapped for the show and from the sound of it, Serena was very happy to take part in it. She said, "Being part of this journey was an incredible experience, and I'm curious how the audience will respond to having a different perspective from someone outside of Siesta Key on the show."

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Woman Ghosted Her Boyfriend of 5 Years After She Found out He Cheated

'Cosmo' Article Recommends Women Cheat on Their Boyfriends, Infuriates Everyone

Woman Discovers Boyfriend's Cheating Because of a Hidden Message on Starbucks Cup

More From Distractify

  • TikTok
    Entertainment
    The Abbreviation "ATP" on TikTok Doesn't Mean What You Think It Does
  • James Charles
    Influencers
    James Charles Addresses Ex-Employee Lawsuit That's Making Him Feel "Blackmailed"
  • James Charles
    Influencers
    Was James Charles Ever Arrested for the "Grooming" Allegations He's Facing?
  • Draya Michele and her Dad
    Influencers
    Draya Michele Asked Fans to Let Her "Grieve in Her Own Way" After Her Father Passed
  • CONNECT with Distractify
  • Link to Facebook
  • Link to Twitter
  • Link to Instagram
  • Link to Email Subscribe
Distractify Logo
Do Not Sell My Personal Information

© Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.