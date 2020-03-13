Woman Ghosted Her Boyfriend of 5 Years After She Found out He Cheated

He's definitely going to know that she found out because she left the breakfast, game, and key for him. He might be stupid enough to cheat on her, but I bet he'll realize what went down when he finds the key.

Commenters couldn't be happier for her. "That's a really calm way to do it. You saved yourself the begging and apologies and potentially going through it all again. Well done, plenty of fish in the sea," one person wrote.

"Good for you," another wrote. "Most people don't have your strength. The best revenge is to move on and be happy. Screw that guy."