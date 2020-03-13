Woman Ghosted Her Boyfriend of 5 Years After She Found out He Cheated

Woman Ghosted Her Boyfriend of 5 Years After She Found out He CheatedBy Robin Zlotnick
One woman has had enough, and she's not messing around. In a post on Reddit's "Confession" subreddit, she begins, "I ghosted my boyfriend of five years." And she has no regrets.
"I came over to his house one morning to surprise him with breakfast and a video game he wanted only to find him naked, asleep, and with his ex curled up in his arms," she writes. He didn't hear her, so she slowly backed out without waking him up and left his breakfast, the game, and her key to his place on the kitchen counter.
She wasted no time cutting him out of her life for good. "I went to my car, deactivated my Facebook, and blocked him on all other forms of social media," she writes. "I then called my phone provider to change my number before driving off."
"I texted family members and close friends that we were no longer together and to block him on social media as well. I didn't tell them why." Incredible. This woman is a visionary. A maverick. A genius. She writes that she was in a position where she could end the lease to her apartment early and start a new job in a different city the very same week.
So that's what she did. She disappeared from his life completely, with no fanfare. "I think it'll not only help me to focus on myself without his presence, but I think completely shutting myself off from him will hurt worse than anything when he thinks on how good he had it with me these last five years," she writes.
Hell yeah. This woman is my hero. She instantly knew that she did not deserve this treatment from her supposed partner, and she moved quickly to get herself into a healthier situation for her. He betrayed her. She doesn't owe him anything.
He's definitely going to know that she found out because she left the breakfast, game, and key for him. He might be stupid enough to cheat on her, but I bet he'll realize what went down when he finds the key.
Commenters couldn't be happier for her. "That's a really calm way to do it. You saved yourself the begging and apologies and potentially going through it all again. Well done, plenty of fish in the sea," one person wrote.
"Good for you," another wrote. "Most people don't have your strength. The best revenge is to move on and be happy. Screw that guy."
This post has found new life on Twitter recently, where one person posted it along with the caption, "I hope she's having a great day, love her." But the story itself is two years old. I don't know about you, but I am absolutely craving an update.
This hero sent a few messages, blocked a few numbers, and literally left the city in a matter of days to start over immediately after she'd been cheated on. I hope that today, she's living her very best life.
Some in the comments have dared to argue that he "won" this situation because she let him out of the tough conversation. Here's the thing, though. He's going to have to live with what he did for the rest of his life. I bet somewhere deep down, it stung that his girlfriend of five years was able to see him and dispose of him as easily as she did.
I bet it hurts him to know that she was so positive she deserved better than him that she up and left. But I also bet she didn't even give him a second thought before she moved on with her life to bigger and better things, and that's the greatest victory of all.
More from Distractify:
25 People Share the Funniest Excuse They've Heard for Being Cheated On
This Woman Found Out Her Boyfriend Was Cheating From A Jimmy John's Delivery Guy
Woman Charges Cheating Ex $130 to Talk to Her and He Actually Pays It