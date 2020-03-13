We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Woman Ghosted Her Boyfriend of 5 Years After She Found out He Cheated

One woman has had enough, and she's not messing around. In a post on Reddit's "Confession" subreddit, she begins, "I ghosted my boyfriend of five years." And she has no regrets.

"I came over to his house one morning to surprise him with breakfast and a video game he wanted only to find him naked, asleep, and with his ex curled up in his arms," she writes. He didn't hear her, so she slowly backed out without waking him up and left his breakfast, the game, and her key to his place on the kitchen counter.