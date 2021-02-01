Jenni Rivera Fans Are Coming to Learn More About the True Love of Her Life

Based on Jenni's bestselling autobiography, Unbreakable: My Story, My Way, which was published posthumously following her 2012 death, Mariposa de Barrio is introducing many fans to aspects of Jenni's life they weren't familiar with before.

Fans of the late Queen of Banda, Jenni Rivera , are coming to learn a lot about the "Inolvidable" singer through the Latin diva's television series, Mariposa de Barrio, which recently arrived on Netflix.

Jenni Rivera's boyfriend Fernando is one of the lesser-known parts of the diva's life that many viewers are coming to learn about. So, who exactly was "Fernie" and where is he today?

Who was Jenni Rivera's boyfriend, Fernando?

While Jenni Rivera's love life was frequently a topic of conversation, as she was married three times, the singer revealed that her one true love was actually Fernando "El Pelón" Ramírez, who was 10 years younger than her.

Nicknamed "El Pelón" due to his baldness, Fernando, who is now a musician who goes by Fernie, recalls his decade-long on-and-off relationship with Jenni fondly.

"He was the love of her life," Jenni's daughter Chiquis Rivera said, according to Latin Times, following the publication of Jenni Vive: Unforgettable, Baby!, a 200-page book that includes handwritten letters, never-before-seen photos, and unpublished pages from Jenni's journal.

In one of these photos, Jenni and Fernando are hugging. The late singer had written below it: "I present to you Fernie, my spiritual boyfriend. 'Mi pelón.' Why does God allow me to meet the love of my life and not be able to marry him?"

Jenni and Fernando met in 2003, while he was working as a promoter at a local radio station in Los Angeles. The then-23-year-old had recently gotten out of juvenile detention and said Jenni was understanding of his journey, and supported his dream of becoming a recording artist.

"She was everything," Fernando said in a 2019 interview with Billboard. "She was my soulmate. She was my best friend. That's what it was and I miss her a lot."

