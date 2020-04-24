Should You Take Shinra's Stairs or Elevator in 'Final Fantasy 7 Remake'?

Taking the stairs will result in a few funnier moments between Cloud, Tifa, and Barret. However, there are no battles on the way up. You'll be paying for your choice in another form, though: time. There are 60 flights of steps to run up, and you have to physically run up every single one of them. As you can expect, this weighs heavily on your party because, well, it sucks. Tifa is charging ahead, and Barret is so far behind you have to laugh at his difficulty climbing the stairs.