Comedian Finesse Mitchell Takes Pride in Being a Family Man

Almost exactly five years after divorcing his first wife, Finesse married Adris DeBarge, daughter of singer El DeBarge. El DeBarge was the primary lead singer of the family group DeBarge. “The twosome had a lavish ceremony held at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas,” TheYBF reported .

Finesse tweeted about his new wife saying, "Last night I got MARRIED at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas. My wife designed the ceremony decor. It is more than a fantasy.”

Salt-n-Peppa DJ, Spinderella, DJed the event. Before marrying Finesse, Adris was the executive assistant for producer Tracey Edmonds. She currently refers to herself as a “wife-ager” for Finesse in her Instagram bio.