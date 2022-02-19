Where Was Netflix's 'Fistful of Vengeance' Filmed? They Traveled on Location to Shoot

Where Was Netflix's 'Fistful of Vengeance' Filmed? They Traveled on Location to ShootBy Anna Garrison
The Wu Assassins follow-up film from Netflix is finally here! Fistful of Vengeance hit the platform on Feb. 18, 2022, and quickly skyrocketed to the Top 10 most-streamed in many countries, including the United States. Like Wu Assassins, Fistful of Vengeance stars Indonesian martial arts star Iko Uwais as Kai Jin, a San Francisco chef who absorbs a magical amulet and allows him to become a Wu Assassin.
However, the plot of Fistful of Vengeance takes the characters to Bangkok, Thailand. Did the movie really film there? Here's what we know about Fistful of Vengance's filming locations.
'Fistful of Vengeance' had one primary filming location.
Filming of Wu Assassins reportedly took place in British Columbia, Canada, despite the show being set in San Francisco, Calif. Many fans were surprised when the film, which is a follow-up to the first season of the show, was announced to begin in San Francisco and jump to Bangkok, Thailand, on the other side of the world. Fistful of Vengeance follows Kai tracking down a killer through the city.
Although it is unclear if Wu Assassins will get a Season 2 based on the film, the success of Fistful of Vengeance may factor into that decision. Not only does the film serve as a follow-up to Season 1, but it also took the time to film in the locations where the show is set, further expanding on the show and making it feel more real.
Filming commenced in early 2021 and wrapped on April 2, 2021. Many cast members took to social media to write about their experiences filming at the Thai capital, including actor Lewis Tan.
He wrote in a heartfelt post on Twitter, "From shooting entirely on location in this beautiful country that has been so good to me since I was a kid, to the genius director @roelreine, to my friends @netflix, to the hard working incredibly fast crew, to the world class stunt team that took a beating for us, to the cast who are my dedicated brothers and sisters. This film will eternally reflect the intimacy, the pain, and the pleasure we all shared. I am excited to show the world."
Additional filming took place in San Francisco, Calif., where the show takes place. Although exact locations the movie filmed in the city are unavailable, San Francisco is widely regarded as one of the most walkable cities in the U.S., with popular tourist attractions such as Pier 39, Ghirardelli Square, the Musée Mécanique, and the San Francisco Maritime National Historical Park.
Ultimately, it sounds like the cast and crew had an incredible filming experience, and their clear enthusiasm for the film and the show makes fans and casual viewers want them to succeed. Fingers crossed an announcement about Season 2 will arrive any day now!
Fistful of Vengeance is now available for streaming on Netflix.