'Wu Assassins' Has Follow-up Movie 'Fistful of Vengeance' on the Way, but What About Season 2?

Season 1 ends on a cliffhanger, but answers will be found in the follow-up Netflix film Fistful of Vengeance, which picks up right where the show leaves off. However, Lawrence Kao, who plays Tommy Wah, said to MovieWeb that viewing the first season of the show is unnecessary and that the film serves as a standalone.

Does that mean Wu Assassins will get a Season 2 that connects to the film? Or will there be questions from Season 1 left unanswered by Fistful of Vengeance?