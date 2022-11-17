Marriage Is a Sham in Drama Miniseries 'Fleishman Is in Trouble' — Is it Based on a Book?

If you ask the narrator, FX on Hulu's bleak comedy series Fleishman Is in Trouble is about, well, "everything."

"It's about life, and marriage, and how young love can become old resentment. And money. And dissatisfaction. And jealousy, ambition, career, parenting, nostalgia, and lifelong friendship." That pretty much is everything. It encapsulates all the things that matter, anyway.