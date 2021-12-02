HGTV's 'Flipping Showdown' Hosts Ken and Anita Corsini Have the Cutest Meet Cute Story

“When Anita would call our apartment to talk to my roommate, I was diligent in making sure I picked up the phone first, so I could get a few minutes of ‘phone flirting’ in before passing the phone over to my roommate,” he told the network. “Keep in mind we’re old. This is before college kids had cell phones."

Fortunately, Ken’s smooth-talking paid off. They had their first date picking strawberries and have been attached at the hip ever since.