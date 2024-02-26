Home > Television > Reality TV > Floribama Shore The Cast of 'Floribama Shore' Have Abandoned Their Party Days and Grown Up Viewers couldn't get enough of 'Jersey Shore,' so MTV gave us 'Floribama Shore.' What happened to the cast after the cameras stopped rolling? By Alex West Feb. 26 2024, Updated 8:17 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

We couldn't get enough of Jersey Shore, so MTV gave us Floribama Shore. The cast of the show brought the same level of drama and black-out level partying.

Article continues below advertisement

Just like before, we grew attached to the guys and gals on our screen, even if their lives weren't exactly in line with our own. Now that the show is over, what are the cast members doing? Keep reading for all of the details.

Candace Rice

Candace announced her pregnancy out of wedlock quickly after Floribama Shore ended. Her son, Maxwell, with Denzel Hardy was born prematurely. Her life was put on hold while she spent time looking after her son.

Article continues below advertisement

As Maxwell stabilized, Candace was able to explore some new business options, including becoming a full-time Instagram influencer. Her business, Yaaganix Naturals, is a line of skincare products that seems to be pretty successful.

Article continues below advertisement

Jeremiah Buoni

Since Jeremiah was known for bodybuilding and fitness on the show, it only makes sense that he continued that after the show ended. Nowadays, Jeremiah promotes Fit Strong Supplements as part of his business endeavors. He's even a model for the company.

Article continues below advertisement

Jeremiah is pretty open about his personal life, including his ongoing connections with his castmates. Plus, he's super into golf. However, his love life seems to be strictly private.

Article continues below advertisement

Kirk Medas

Kirk's life isn't quite as crazy as it used to be. While he was once super focused on drinking and partying, Kirk seems to have looked more into holistic health as he connects with his body and mind.

Article continues below advertisement

Kirk appears to still be dating his girlfriend, Wren Marie, and they have a dog. Even though he has gone all-natural, he works in the smoke, hookah, and vape wholesale world as a sales consultant.

Article continues below advertisement

Aimee Hall

Aimee is focused on social media girl declared herself "Princess Goddess Mermaid." She often posts coastal pictures as she spends plenty of time in the sun.

Article continues below advertisement

She also makes appearances at adult "hustler's clubs." The girls from the show sometimes meet up at parties at hustler's clubs and party the night away.

Article continues below advertisement

Codi Butts

Codi's life looks quite a bit different now compared to the party lifestyle on the show. He works in landscaping in his hometown. Codi was believed to be with Jerica Vickery, but he keeps his relationship fairly private and doesn't post much about it on social media.

Article continues below advertisement

Kortni Gilson

Fans will remember that Kortni left the show abruptly after a breakdown. Things seem to be going better for her and she set off on a journey of healing.

Article continues below advertisement

After grappling with her life trauma, Kortni opened up to her followers. "It’s #worldsuicidepreventionday, so I thought I’d share some pictures with you guys from around the time of one of my suicidal attempts. This is a touchy one for me," she wrote on Instagram with a detailed explanation of her struggles. Kortni also opened up about her struggles in reproductive health and shared with fans that she had a hysterectomy.

Article continues below advertisement

Gus Smyrnios

With all the drama behind him, Gus is now really leaning into the model lifestyle. He's also happily in love and married Samantha Carruci. The pair don't have any children, but they do have dogs.

Article continues below advertisement

Nilsa Prowant

Gus and Nilsa's relationship crumbled entirely, but she's still thriving. She ended up marrying a guy with the same name, Gus Gazda. The pair even have a child together named Dray. Nilsa also has her own fashion line out called Shop Nilsa Prowant.