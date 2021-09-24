Kirk Medas' Net Worth From MTV's 'Floribama Shore' Might Shock You

Kirk Medas' Net Worth From MTV's 'Floribama Shore' Might Shock YouBy Stephanie Harper
Sep. 23 2021, Published 8:38 p.m. ET
Ever since Floribama Shore landed on MTV, the reality show has been beyond entertaining to watch. Since 2017, it’s gone on for five seasons celebrating youth culture and promoting fun time in the summertime for eight party-loving young adults. Floribama Shore is hosted in one of the hottest beach towns on the gulf coast, a.k.a. Panama City Beach.
The hook-up drama, devastating breakups, and desire to experience freedom and independence for the first time all blend together to make this reality show comparable to its predecessor Jersey Shore. Kirk Medas is part of the cast and if you’ve been keeping up with him and his life, his net worth might surprise you.
What does Kirk Medas do for a living?
Aside from being a reality TV star on Floribama Shore, Kirk Medas is currently living life in Atlanta. According to his Instagram bio, he’s an actor, entrepreneur, and sports & music enthusiast. He’s also labeled himself a scientist! It’s obvious he spends a lot of time on social media which is pretty common for young adults in this generation. In fact, plenty of young adults are able to fund their entire lifestyles based on their social media followers and the brand deals they agree to.
On Twitter, Kirk has 575k followers, on TikTok he has 66k followers, and on Instagram, he has 280k followers. His social media success serves him well because he consistently likes posting new content in order to make it easier for his fans to keep up with him and his lifestyle. On his Instagram alone, he promotes Floribama Shore, solo pics of himself, and beautiful scenes in nature that he explores. He’s obviously been living it up. But what’s his net worth?
What is Kirk Medas’ net worth?
Kirk Medas currently has a net worth of $30,000 which should probably be quite a bit higher compared to the net worth of his castmates. Aimee Hall, a.k.a. Princess Goddess Mermaid, has a net worth of $50,000 based on her life as a social media influencer and model for brands like Pretty Rebellious Boutique, Boo Hoo Clothing, and Tropic House Swim. Castmates Jeremiah Buoni, Gus Smyrnios, and Cody Butts are each worth a whopping $100 grand.
These three guys focus on modeling, personal training, and even posing for the covers of romance novels. Kortni Gilson currently has a net worth of $200 grand but she doesn’t top the list for wealthiest. That title goes to Nilsa Prowant who has an estimated net worth of $300 grand right now! If we’re taking all of these castmates into account in terms of net worth, Kirk definitely deserves to be making a bit more money.
The truth about Kirk Medas’ humble beginnings.
Before reaching a net worth of $30,000, Kirk Medas actually once slept out of a truck because he was dealing with homelessness. His emotional backstory is what helps him stay more grateful than ever these days. His net worth will undoubtedly continue to rise since so many people consider themselves to be fans of him!