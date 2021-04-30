Nilsa From 'Floribama Shore' Is Due Literally Any Day Now

Fans of the reality TV show Floribama Shore know that star Nilsa Prowant is super pregnant, and were shocked when she first announced back in December 2020. She posted a gorgeous photo of herself, her baby bump, and fiancé Gus Gazda (aka, Gus 2.0 — she previously dated Floribama star Gus Smyrnios) and wrote, "Even in the darkest of times the Lord still shines his light. Our greatest adventure is about to begin.."

Unsurprisingly, Nilsa has been super open about her pregnancy experience and her struggles. "Pregnancy is so hard, the journey to motherhood is not only physically exhausting, but mentally exhausting as well... no one talks about the symptoms that are unnoticeable to the human eye... but they are real," she wrote in an Instagram caption back in April.

Source: Instagram

She told her fans, "Mamas (or anyone else) I want you to know if you’re not feeling like yourself YOU ARE NOT ALONE! Do not feel ashamed or guilty! Ask for help! Pregnancy is not easy, but us mothers are freaking super humans and we are doing the most incredible thing a human can do!"

She also thanked her fiancé, who is apparently extremely supportive and loving: "Thank you to my amazing fiancé and father to my son @gusstache for letting my feel all my emotions and not ever once shaming me for them and encouraging me to do what it takes to feel better! I could not ask for a better partner to be on this journey with."

Source: Instagram

What's Nilsa Prowant's due date? Nilsa Prowant announced that she was pregnant back in December 2020 with a sign that said "Baby Gazda. Coming May 2021," so we know Nilsa is due in May. We also received another clue on her Instagram page, where she shared a photo of herself and Gus that she captioned, "36 weeks." Since the due date is typically around your 40-week mark, that would mean Nilsa's due date is around the third week of May. But possibly sooner!

Source: Instagram

Nilsa wrote, "I start my weekly appointments this week! I feel like Gray could come within the next two weeks!"

She continued, "The back pain is NO joke! Gray feels super low! I've started eating dates and drinking the raspberry leaf tea apparently that helps get him here! The nursery is completely put together, just rearranging stuff here and there. The hospital bags are packed and ready to go and I've finished up the goody bags I made for our L&D nurses (nesting at it's finest 😂) Needless to say we are ready for our baby boy to be in our arms!"

Source: Instagram