Gus Smyrnios's Sibings Play an Important Role in His Life

Throughout his tenure on Floribama Shore , Gus Smyrnios has made his life outside the show a hallmark of his public persona.

So, who are the reality star's siblings? Here's what we know about his family and the effect they have on him to this day.

Whether he expresses it in social media posts, interviews, or moments within Floribama Shore, Gus has never forgotten where he comes from.

Gus Smyrnios has a pretty tight-knit relationship with his siblings.

One thing is certain about Gus's personal life: he always tries to make as much time as possible for his siblings, Hannah, Leah, and Seth. The star didn't have the easiest teenage years, having seemingly been homeless at the age of 17. The harrowing circumstances he had to overcome before taking up modeling and reality television are exactly why he is so close with his siblings now.

Gus is always quick to gush about those closest to him on Instagram. The Floribama Shore mainstay most recently shared an image of himself and his brother, Seth, for Seth's 20th birthday.

"Happy 20th to the best dude I know! Literally watched you grow up and turn into a man right in front of my eyes. Just cause I’m your older brother doesn’t mean I don’t look up to you in a lot of ways," he said in the emotional caption, adding, "watching how you operate being so young and being a husband and a dad inspires me. I would roast you as always but I’ll be nice today. I love you kid, keep being the best brother and dad out there."

It's not only Seth who gets the love on his social media channels, though. Gus's little sister, Leah, is also a prominent fixture of his life.

During a return to Florida, Gus posted, "Life comes at you fast but I'll never forget the reasons why I decided to join this venture in the first place. Make a way for myself so I can help my siblings with whatever they want to do in life."

Leah's Instagram page seems to be much more low-key than her big brother's. Filled with images of herself on the beach, hanging with friends and family, and adventuring, it's a departure from the constant modeling shots and promo that typically fill Gus's page.

Source: Instagram