Gus Smyrnios's Sibings Play an Important Role in His Life

Gus Smyrnios's Sibings Play an Important Role in His LifeBy Chris Barilla
Apr. 1 2021, Published 1:16 p.m. ET
Throughout his tenure on Floribama Shore, Gus Smyrnios has made his life outside the show a hallmark of his public persona.
Whether he expresses it in social media posts, interviews, or moments within Floribama Shore, Gus has never forgotten where he comes from.
So, who are the reality star's siblings? Here's what we know about his family and the effect they have on him to this day.
Gus Smyrnios has a pretty tight-knit relationship with his siblings.
One thing is certain about Gus's personal life: he always tries to make as much time as possible for his siblings, Hannah, Leah, and Seth.
The star didn't have the easiest teenage years, having seemingly been homeless at the age of 17. The harrowing circumstances he had to overcome before taking up modeling and reality television are exactly why he is so close with his siblings now.
Gus is always quick to gush about those closest to him on Instagram. The Floribama Shore mainstay most recently shared an image of himself and his brother, Seth, for Seth's 20th birthday.
"Happy 20th to the best dude I know! Literally watched you grow up and turn into a man right in front of my eyes. Just cause I’m your older brother doesn’t mean I don’t look up to you in a lot of ways," he said in the emotional caption, adding, "watching how you operate being so young and being a husband and a dad inspires me. I would roast you as always but I’ll be nice today. I love you kid, keep being the best brother and dad out there."
It's not only Seth who gets the love on his social media channels, though. Gus's little sister, Leah, is also a prominent fixture of his life.
During a return to Florida, Gus posted, "Life comes at you fast but I'll never forget the reasons why I decided to join this venture in the first place. Make a way for myself so I can help my siblings with whatever they want to do in life."
Leah's Instagram page seems to be much more low-key than her big brother's. Filled with images of herself on the beach, hanging with friends and family, and adventuring, it's a departure from the constant modeling shots and promo that typically fill Gus's page.
Gus's other sister, Hannah, got herself involved in his drama recently.
Besides Leah and Seth, Gus has another sister named Hannah. An important part of Gus's life, she has arguably been the most outspoken about her brother's antics in Floribama Shore.
During a March 2021 episode, Gus's sister got some unintentional screen time thanks to a scolding phone conversation with one of her brother's co-stars. While on the line with cast member Candace Renee Rice, Hannah could be overheard saying, "If anything f-----g happens to my brother, I'm going to personally beat your f-----g ass."
Hannah's reaction to the recent hot water Gus has been in, which involved issues over property theft and verbal altercations, landed her in some of her own. This instance led some viewers to take to Twitter to criticize them both.
After this stunt Gus should be removed from the show this behavior shouldn't be awarded or tolerated by production his time has ran out ‼️‼️‼️‼️ #FloribamaShore pic.twitter.com/R1CJQO5ZnE— MonT’rice🦄 (@MelaninMonRose) March 26, 2021
One fan even wrote, "I understand Gus is going through some stuff but he's 26 years old... He needs to stop acting so childish. Also, my jaw literally dropped when his sister threatened Candace... Like, he is the problem, sis."
New episodes of Floribama Shore air Thursdays at 8 p.m EST on MTV.