After Gus Had a Meltdown Over a Hair Dryer, Is He Coming Back to 'Floribama Shore'?

Last week's episode of Floribama Shore was an intense one. While Gus Smyrnios has been getting on viewers' nerves this season (he's been acting very erratically), the final straw was when he flipped out over a hair dryer and declared that he was leaving the show. It was very dramatic. Here's what happened.

In their Montana house, Candace was searching all over for her hair dryer. She finally found it in the guys' bathroom, and Gus was a likely suspect because, well, let's be real, he has pretty excellent hair. "Gus, did you steal my hair dryer?" she asked him. "I think so...it's in our bathroom. Codi's been using it too. Don't come at me like that," he replied after seeing Candace's facial expression. She was not pleased that it had been here after all this time.

"I've been looking for it since I've been here," Candace told him. "We've been here for a week, and it's been gone for a week. All you had to do was ask," Gus replied, getting super defensive. Candace elaborated that she was looking for it for a while, and was annoyed that she discovered it in the guys' bathroom and had to ask whether or not it was taken.

"So that's why you ask! I have more hair than anybody in this house. If anyone was going to take it, it's probably me. Y'all wanna be selfish, be f***ing selfish," Gus snapped back. This angered Candace even more, and she ended up telling Gus to leave. After telling her he doesn't have to listen to her, Gus says, "I'm f***ing leaving. I'm not playing these games with y'all," and literally leaves without a coat into the snow and runs away from the production crew.

Source: MTV Candace after confronting Gus