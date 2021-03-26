After Gus Had a Meltdown Over a Hair Dryer, Is He Coming Back to 'Floribama Shore'?By Gina Vaynshteyn
Last week's episode of Floribama Shore was an intense one. While Gus Smyrnios has been getting on viewers' nerves this season (he's been acting very erratically), the final straw was when he flipped out over a hair dryer and declared that he was leaving the show. It was very dramatic. Here's what happened.
In their Montana house, Candace was searching all over for her hair dryer. She finally found it in the guys' bathroom, and Gus was a likely suspect because, well, let's be real, he has pretty excellent hair. "Gus, did you steal my hair dryer?" she asked him. "I think so...it's in our bathroom. Codi's been using it too. Don't come at me like that," he replied after seeing Candace's facial expression. She was not pleased that it had been here after all this time.
"I've been looking for it since I've been here," Candace told him. "We've been here for a week, and it's been gone for a week. All you had to do was ask," Gus replied, getting super defensive. Candace elaborated that she was looking for it for a while, and was annoyed that she discovered it in the guys' bathroom and had to ask whether or not it was taken.
"So that's why you ask! I have more hair than anybody in this house. If anyone was going to take it, it's probably me. Y'all wanna be selfish, be f***ing selfish," Gus snapped back. This angered Candace even more, and she ended up telling Gus to leave. After telling her he doesn't have to listen to her, Gus says, "I'm f***ing leaving. I'm not playing these games with y'all," and literally leaves without a coat into the snow and runs away from the production crew.
Did Gus leave 'Floribama Shore'?
Gus is likely not permanently leaving Floribama Shore, but he does run away from the house and crew. The cast dished that they spent "five hours" looking for him all over town. Today, March 25, Gus posted a "missing" flyer for himself on Instagram, which likely means he's in on plot line and he didn't actually leave the show. He has also been very honest about his mental health struggles, which could explain his behavior this season.
"Guess I’m missing 🤷🏻♂️ Come help find Gus tonight on a brand new episode of @floribamashore," he captioned the image.
Jeremiah exclusively told Too Fab, "And then Amy and Candace were waiting for Gus' parents or somebody to call the house. So it was basically, everybody was out and also production as well. I mean, we had security guards in a van, we had camera crew in another, literally just going over the entire town, looking for this kid, just spread out across the state." Nilsa added, "We were in the car for five hours looking for him."
Gus is clearly going through a lot this season, and he's actually discussed his mental health struggles on Instagram. On March 5 he wrote, "My actions ain’t always right but my heart is pure, just always misunderstood because no one takes the time to listen to me. And if you never struggled with depression, anxiety, or PTSD which I have since I was a kid, u couldn’t possibly understand why I react the way I do sometimes."
