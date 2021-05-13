'Floribama Shore's Codi Butts Is Dating Someone and No, It's Not Candace Rice

In the eyes of some Floribama Shore fans, Codi Butts is a little late to the dating game. For most of the show's first few seasons, Codi was one of the cast members who managed to stay out of the drama. He was better known for offering his roommates and co-stars comedic relief and a shoulder to cry on than he was for relationship drama.

Now, however, he's dating someone outside of the show and people want to know who she is. Judging by Instagram, the announcement of the mystery woman comes as a surprise to most of Codi's Floribama Shore besties, too.

So, who is Codi dating? What we do know is that his girlfriend isn't co-star Candace Rice, despite fans shipping them hard for years.