'Floribama Shore' Is So Nuts, Fans Think It's Scripted

Surely after Gus ran out into the snow in a tank top and shorts, mad because Candace called him out for taking her hair dryer, he'd have calmed down by now? Nope, Floribama Shore leans into his Gus's unhinged behavior and really runs with it. After running away, Gus returns and continues to pick fights with people and throw things at the walls. And fans are not having it.

"WHY would production allow Gus to come [back] after he willing put himself in danger to the point local authorities had to get involved. He is NOT needed drama he HAS to go," someone tweeted.

WHY would production allow Gus to come vack after he willing put himself in danger to the point local authorities had to get involved. He is NOT needed drama he HAS to go. #floribamashore pic.twitter.com/F1vGthF3lZ

The story seems too crazy to be true. Some people are starting to wonder if Floribama Shore is scripted.

Is 'Floribama Shore' scripted?

As of now, we don't know whether or not Floribama Shore is scripted, as this kind of insider-y information tends to only get leaked after a reality show ends and the cast feels more free to talk about their time on set (like The Hills or Jersey Shore). While it would totally make sense if Floribama Shore fabricated some of the drama, Gus's behavior does check out. He's posted about his mental health issues and childhood traumas several times on Instagram.

In a March 5 Instagram post, Gus shares that he has depression, anxiety, and PTSD, which could explain why he tends to overreact on the show.

"Go against the grain and they will always label you the villain 🦹🏽‍♂️ My actions ain’t always right but my heart is pure, just always misunderstood because no one takes the time to listen to me. And if you never struggled with depression, anxiety, or PTSD which I have since I was a kid, u couldn’t possibly understand why I react the way I do sometimes," he wrote.

In a separate post, he explains why building his own house means so much to him: "It may not look like much to some but this place is everything to me. I’ve lived like a gypsy kid for as long as I can remember and have never been in one place for longer than 2 years since I was 17, also was always in [an] unstable home growing up. Life on the road took a toll on me, I was trying to find my place in the world and felt like I just wasn’t accepted anywhere I tried to branch out and go. Prolly mostly in my head that’s a problem I’ve always had from childhood sh** just being transparent. But not having a steady home was something that kept me up at night always over the years and I wanted some since of security in my life. I turned to a lot of drinking, smoking, partying, giving myself to the wrong girls. Because I was trying to fill a void in my heart."

Gus even warned fans that this season was about to get heavier and would show a different side to him: "Fair warning, this season of @floribamashore while filming I was in a very low point of my life which will all be described on the show as my pain and my scars come more to light. I could hide my problems and demons from the world and put on a mask like some people in the house but that sh** just ain’t me. I’d rather y’all see my authentic self (good, bad, and ugly) and hopefully my struggles help people dealing with similar issues."

