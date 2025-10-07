Distractify
Greta Thunberg and Other Activists Used a Flotilla for Gaza Aid — Here's What That Is

The Israeli Foreign Ministry called the flotilla a "selfie yacht."

Inside the Meaning of Flotilla Amid Greta Thunberg's Release
After climate activist Greta Thunberg and other individuals were released following the detainment of their boat near Gaza, even those who have not closely followed their mission might have heard the word "flotilla" in reference to their fleet, the Global Sumud Flotilla. So, what does flotilla actually mean in regard to Greta and what her fellow activists have tried to do?

Their mission, per multiple outlets, including the Associated Press, is to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza. Their hope is to cross borders through the water, but multiple boats of their group were intercepted by the Israeli authorities in the water. They were then detained in Slovakia and Greece until some, but not all, were deported.

With more questions swirling about what it all means, the specifics of the terminology is what some are confused about.

The Global Sumud Flotilla before leaving for Gaza.
The Global Sumud Flotilla before leaving for Gaza.

What is the meaning of flotilla that Greta Thunberg and other activists were part of?

According to Merriam-Webster, a flotilla is a word used to describe a fleet of military ships. Usually, it is used in reference to two or more warships. In Greta's case, along with the other activists she works with, her flotilla is not about battling with any soldiers at sea, but instead meant to cross the water to bring food, baby formula, and other necessities to those still in Gaza.

Greta's boat, which was stopped 70 nautical miles off the coast of Gaza, per the BBC, was not the only one in her flotilla to be stopped before it was able to bring aid to the war-torn area of the territory. The BBC also reported that, when the flotilla initially left Spain, it contained more than 40 ships in total, all of which had the plan to bring humanitarian aid.

Flotillas have been used in different battles in open water. According to the Naval History and Heritage Command, during the War of 1812, a flotilla of small boats was sent up the Chesapeake Bay during a battle.

Typically, flotillas consist of smaller boats, and these types of fleets have been used in large and small bodies of water, including wide and deep rivers.

The Israeli government spoke out against the flotilla used in the Gaza trip.

Per Reuters, Israeli government officials spoke publicly regarding the flotilla's mission as a publicity stunt of sorts. Israel National News reported that the Israeli Foreign Ministry called the flotilla a "selfie yacht."

Because boats in the flotilla entered what is an active military zone in the water, some have been intercepted before being able to reach Gaza closely enough to actually deliver help. As of the beginning of October 2025, there were still a handful of boats in the flotilla that had not been seized by Israeli officials.

Despite Greta's detainment and that of other activists, the group behind the massive flotilla has support elsewhere.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said in a speech, according to Reuters, "I condemn the thuggery directed at the Global Sumud Flotilla, which set out to draw attention to the barbarity of children dying of hunger in Gaza and to deliver humanitarian aid to the oppressed Palestinians."

