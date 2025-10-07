Greta Thunberg and Other Activists Used a Flotilla for Gaza Aid — Here's What That Is The Israeli Foreign Ministry called the flotilla a "selfie yacht." By Chrissy Bobic Published Oct. 7 2025, 12:43 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@yaseminacr_

After climate activist Greta Thunberg and other individuals were released following the detainment of their boat near Gaza, even those who have not closely followed their mission might have heard the word "flotilla" in reference to their fleet, the Global Sumud Flotilla. So, what does flotilla actually mean in regard to Greta and what her fellow activists have tried to do?

Article continues below advertisement

Their mission, per multiple outlets, including the Associated Press, is to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza. Their hope is to cross borders through the water, but multiple boats of their group were intercepted by the Israeli authorities in the water. They were then detained in Slovakia and Greece until some, but not all, were deported. With more questions swirling about what it all means, the specifics of the terminology is what some are confused about.

Source: Mega The Global Sumud Flotilla before leaving for Gaza.

Article continues below advertisement

What is the meaning of flotilla that Greta Thunberg and other activists were part of?

According to Merriam-Webster, a flotilla is a word used to describe a fleet of military ships. Usually, it is used in reference to two or more warships. In Greta's case, along with the other activists she works with, her flotilla is not about battling with any soldiers at sea, but instead meant to cross the water to bring food, baby formula, and other necessities to those still in Gaza.

Greta's boat, which was stopped 70 nautical miles off the coast of Gaza, per the BBC, was not the only one in her flotilla to be stopped before it was able to bring aid to the war-torn area of the territory. The BBC also reported that, when the flotilla initially left Spain, it contained more than 40 ships in total, all of which had the plan to bring humanitarian aid.

Article continues below advertisement

Greta Thunberg in Greece:



I could talk for a very, very long time about our mistreatment and abuses in our imprisonment. Trust me, but that is not the story.



Israel is escalating genocide and mass destruction with genocidal intent, attempting to erase an entire population in… pic.twitter.com/nhpDtCXmiK — Global Sumud Flotilla (@GlobalSumud) October 6, 2025

Flotillas have been used in different battles in open water. According to the Naval History and Heritage Command, during the War of 1812, a flotilla of small boats was sent up the Chesapeake Bay during a battle. Typically, flotillas consist of smaller boats, and these types of fleets have been used in large and small bodies of water, including wide and deep rivers.

Article continues below advertisement

The Israeli government spoke out against the flotilla used in the Gaza trip.

Per Reuters, Israeli government officials spoke publicly regarding the flotilla's mission as a publicity stunt of sorts. Israel National News reported that the Israeli Foreign Ministry called the flotilla a "selfie yacht." Because boats in the flotilla entered what is an active military zone in the water, some have been intercepted before being able to reach Gaza closely enough to actually deliver help. As of the beginning of October 2025, there were still a handful of boats in the flotilla that had not been seized by Israeli officials.

Please don’t forget to focus on the next wave: Freedom Flotilla – Thousand Madleen & Conscience.



They are now 170 nautical miles away from Gaza.



They are expected to enter the Red Zone tomorrow, where the risk of interception by Israeli forces becomes imminent.



“Thank you to… pic.twitter.com/agFclqaLVc — Global Sumud Flotilla (@GlobalSumud) October 7, 2025